We Found Long-Term Airbnb Rentals With Very Strong WiFi

It’s officially nesting (ahem, cuffing ) season, and prime time to scoop the best Airbnbs for all your long-stay travel needs this winter. Perhaps work is sending you to Toronto for a spill and you need a sleek but affordable place to make your home-away-from-home. Maybe you’re a tether-less ball of creativity who wants to mindfully (keep refreshing that CDC tab , bb) hole-up in a cabin in the Catskills for a month. Whether you’re a party of one, two, or two-and-a-cat, there’s always a pad on your horizon. The question is where to find it... We didn’t just find long-term rentals with speedy WiFi and tasty amenities (farm-fresh eggs FTW), we scoured Airbnb for the BEST in private rooms to entire apartments and big-old households — across various budget ranges, to boot.