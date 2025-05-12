Long before Tucson, AZ became what it is today — a cultural touchstone of a city bursting with a rich history that has shaped its language, food, and traditions — it was the northernmost outpost of Spanish colonial Mexico. And before that, it was and still remains home to the Tohono O’odham and Pascua Yaqui people.
As a first-generation Mexican-American — the daughter of two Mexican immigrants — raised in Tucson, I saw just how unique the city truly is: a happy crossroads, a melting pot of multiple cultures. My family is from Nogales, Sonora, and I saw first-hand how much our southern neighbor influenced the city. I saw it in the evolution of the culinary scene that proudly features authentic Mexican cuisine. I saw it in the landmarks and sights I grew up frequenting, including the many, many murals that beautifully reflect the city's cultural fabric and Mexican heritage.
So, if you’re planning to Visit Tucson, I compiled a guide of my favorite spots in the area, from El Tiradito Shrine to the Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum. I promise you: By the end of your visit, you’ll fall in love with the city, guaranteed.
Barrio Viejo
Step back in time and explore Barrio Viejo. It is one of the only neighborhoods left standing after the Urban Renewal programs wiped out much of Tucson’s historic Mexican barrios, offering a rare glimpse into the city’s past.
Colorful adobe buildings line its narrow and quiet streets, showcasing the influence of Sonoran architecture and the deep cultural roots that shaped Tucson. Back in the day, these adobe houses were seen as being a part of a slum, but today they are celebrated as a reminder of the resilience of those who built the town. Now, even as pockets of local businesses have sprung up, including El Minuto Cafe, The Coronet Cafe, and 5 Points Market, it’s still a whisper of the lively environment it once was.
El Tiradito Shrine
While you're exploring the old barrio, don't miss El Tiradito, a shrine that’s rooted in folklore, with a history dating back over a century. Legend has it that after a steamy love affair with his mother-in-law, Juan Oliveras is killed by his father-in-law with an axe to the back. Due to the “adulterous nature” of his death, Oliveras is buried in unconsecrated land. Over time, El Tiradito, or “the little castaway,” became a sacred site where visitors light candles and leave offerings; it's believed that if a candle burns all night, a wish will be granted.
Every time I’ve visited, candles are already burning, their wax dripping down, covering and darkening the shrine’s walls — a sign of all those who’ve come to pray. The shrine remains a significant place for the Latine community, hosting vigils and events, including memorials like the one recently held for Congressman Raul Grijalva.
Mercado San Agustin
Near the base of Sentinel Peak, also known as “A Mountain,” is Mercado San Agustin, a vibrant open-air courtyard that brings together traditional flavors with modern vibes. It’s home to a bustling farmer's market, along with a hub of Latine-owned local shops and eateries like Seis Kitchen and La Estrella Bakery (one of Tucson’s most beloved and historic pan dulce spots). You can sip coffee with pan dulce, enjoy some of Tucson’s Mexican food, and shop artisan goods — all in one place.
Just steps away is the MSA Annex, an extension of the mercado that’s made from repurposed shipping containers. It’s packed with even more local gems like Rollies Mexican Patio (go for rolled tacos and birria ramen), Why I Love Where I Live (a shop completely devoted to celebrating local vendors), and Decibel Coffee Works (famous for its small-batch roasted coffees), offering an eclectic mix of shopping, food, and community space.
Mission San Xavier del Bac
Mission San Xavier del Bac is one of Arizona’s oldest European structures and a key cultural and spiritual landmark. Founded by Father Kino to spread Catholicism to Indigenous communities, the mission is a breathtaking example of Spanish colonial architecture. Every detail, from the floor-to-ceiling artwork to the intricate sculptures, tells a centuries-old story.
Though the church is beautiful inside and out, my favorite memories are of hiking the hill beside it to reach the cross at the top to find a moment of spiritual connectedness. There is something so special about this historic landmark and the earth it sits on: Tohono O’odham Nation, a federally recognized Native American tribal land. It's open to the public, but it's important to show respect for their land, culture, and customs when you visit (that means not disturbing natural elements and being mindful of private residences). Near the church, pick up some fry bread, a fried sweet or savory dough treat from Santa Rosa Cafe, an O'odham family operation; peruse the assortment of Native American jewelry at gift shops; and stop by the San Xavier Co-Op, a farm that's run by members of Tohono O'odham Nation, to pick up fresh produce and sundries.
Tumerico
Tumerico is a vibrant, Latina-owned gem that reimagines traditional Mexican food through a plant-based, locally sourced, and sustainable lens. Named the number-one vegan restaurant in the U.S., it’s more than just a place to eat — it’s a celebration of culture, flavor, and community.
Walking inside you’ll be greeted by Spanish music playing softly overhead and colorful art lining the walls. On my last visit, a large family behind me was teaching their three young children Spanish by naming the foods on their table, a beautiful reminder of how deeply culture and food are intertwined. Their tacos de papa taste just like my mom’s, the beans are pure comfort, and the jamaica is perfectly sweet. It’s the perfect place for sobremesa, where food naturally sparks connection and conversation.
El Güero Canelo
El Güero Canelo isn’t just home to award-winning Mexican food — it’s the embodiment of the American Dream. David “El Güero Canelo” Contreras started with a food truck and a dream in 1993. Today, he has three thriving locations. Contreras himself is a character. A passionate advocate for the Hispanic community, he even has his own day: August 13, officially named “Daniel ‘El Güero Canelo’ Contreras Day.”
Growing up, I remember going to El Güero Canelo with my family and being introduced to the Sonoran Hot Dog — a hot dog style from Sonora that involves a grilled bacon-wrapped hot dog served on a bolillo-style bun and topped with pinto beans, onions, tomatoes, mayo, mustard, and salsa. It was a life-changing experience. And the carne asada tortas, caramelos, and refreshing jamaica set the bar for Sonoran cuisine, solidifying the deep culinary ties between Tucson and our southern neighbors in Sonora.
Tucson Meet Yourself Festival
If you’re visiting Tucson in the fall, make sure to plan your trip around Tucson Meet Yourself (October 17-19), an annual open-air festival that celebrates the city’s rich cultural diversity and cuisine. Known as the “Tucson Eat Yourself” festival by locals (myself included), it’s a beloved, family-friendly event that brings together food, music, art, and tradition from the many communities that call Tucson home.
Walk through aisles of booths that offer everything from pupusas to fry bread, tamales to Turkish coffee. I always take this as my opportunity to try food from different cultures. But my favorite part isn’t the food, it's the live performances. Baile folklorico, the Yaqui Ceremonial Deer Dance (one of the only places it can be seen out of its ceremonial context) and other Native American dances, Afro Peruvian dance, and so many other kinds of performances are happening all day long. It’s the ultimate celebration of Tucson’s multicultural spirit, showcasing the city’s flavor — literally and figuratively.
Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum
Tucson is a cactus-hugging town: We care and love the nature that surrounds us. That’s why if you’re going to visit any museum while you’re in town, let it be the Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum. It combines a zoo, botanical garden, and natural history museum, which reflects the rich biodiversity in the Sonoran Desert.
As someone who frequented the museum on elementary school field trips and later returned for date nights, this place holds a special place in my heart. With interactive exhibits, scenic desert trails, and captivating wildlife, it’s fun for everyone and fosters a deep love and respect for the desert.
