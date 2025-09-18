My Trip to Portugal Reminded Me: I Deserve Luxury
Portugal has always been on my bucket list. I heard about the food that stays with you long after the last bite, the incredible views, the good vibes, and how affordable it is once you’re there. So when the opportunity finally came to close out my summer with a trip to Portugal, it felt like the perfect alignment.
I’ve always said I want to live a luxurious life, and this trip was exactly that. September is hands down the best time to visit Portugal. The weather is still gorgeous, the crowds have died down, and the energy feels calm but vibrant.
The trip started on a high note with a first class flight on Delta. I got to experience their Delta One lounge for the first time, which felt like a warm up for everything to come: amazing food, a wellness treatment, and A1 service even before boarding. By the time I landed in Lisbon, I felt like I had already been on vacation for a day.
In Lisbon, I wanted to feel like a local, so I stayed at Locke de Santa Joana, an apartment-style boutique hotel right in the middle of everything. It was chic, central, and gave me that “I live here” energy I wanted.
Lisbon itself blew me away. The city is colorful, busy, and alive, but what really stood out was the Black community. Lisbon has deep African roots, and as a Black traveler, I felt both safe and welcomed. People were friendly, warm, and quick to make me feel at home. And the food? Top tier. I had some of the best roasted chicken I’ve ever had in my life there. I also had tons of wine. My absolute favorite white wine, Fio A Fio, comes from Portugal. Which makes sense, because they're famous for their wine!
One thing about me, I’m going to pack a look. I had outfits for every day and every occasion, but I also knew comfort had to come first. Lisbon is a walking city, so dresses, pants, and sneakers were my go-tos. Unless you plan on hopping in Ubers everywhere, leave the heels at home.
For the second half of my trip, I rented a car and drove two hours south to Algarve. If Lisbon is the city girl, Algarve is her chill little sister who lives by the beach. It was everything I needed after days of exploring.
I checked into the Westin Salgados Beach Resort, which had just opened this summer, and it was stunning. The rooms were huge, there were six pools to choose from, and multiple restaurants right on the property. I treated myself to a facial at their wellness hub, and honestly, it was the best one I’ve ever had. That moment reminded me how important it is to prioritize self-care, even when you’re traveling.
This trip taught me something: take the trip. Don’t wait, don’t overthink it. Portugal gave me culture, luxury, community, and relaxation all in one. It was the perfect way to close out my summer, and if you’re looking for your next destination? Portugal is calling.
