10:30 a.m. — I decide to go get an espresso in a nearby shopping center. I take advantage of my client card and get five cents off the regular price for the cup of coffee ($0.64). On my way to leave the mall, I grab a vacuum filter — hardly any vacuum can resist for long against a dog who's constantly shedding ($5.72). On my way to the checkout, I go by the books aisle and one of them catches my eye: El libro de las pequeñas revoluciones. I am trying to achieve better mental health and strength, and this book offers suggestions for daily rituals that I want to implement. I want to put them to use, so I buy it ($20.83). I also get a voucher for 25% off a visit to a dinosaur park here in Portugal. Maybe I can take my nephew there before school starts or during Christmas break. $27.19