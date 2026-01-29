I Accidentally Took My Boyfriend to Our Wedding Destination — & We’re Not Even Engaged
I’m not engaged. And yet, somehow, I took my boyfriend to what might be our future wedding destination. I had started wedding planning without meaning to.
When the invitation to visit Rancho Santana landed in my inbox, the subject line stopped me in my tracks: Nicaragua. It wasn’t a place I had ever imagined myself visiting let alone falling in love with, but I’m always down for the ride. So I said yes, packed my bags, and invited my boyfriend along to help photograph the trip.
From the moment we landed, the experience felt elevated. A private car service picked us up and drove us two hours through the countryside of Nicaragua, eventually arriving at a secluded paradise I didn’t even know existed. At Rancho Santana, we were greeted with welcome drinks, cool towels, and the kind of hospitality that instantly makes you exhale. The entrance alone felt cinematic: a hacienda-style courtyard opening up to sweeping ocean views. That was my first thought: This place feels heaven-sent.
What I didn’t realize and what my boyfriend found out shortly after we arrived was that the rest of our group consisted entirely of wedding planners and wedding photographers. The side-eye was immediate. I promised him it wasn’t a setup, but once you experience Rancho Santana, the confusion makes sense. This is the wedding venue of your dreams. Whether you’re envisioning a beach ceremony, an intimate chapel moment, or vows exchanged at golden hour, the resort offers every version of romance that is thoughtfully designed and effortlessly executed. Our group included some of California’s most talented wedding and event planners, including Jason Rhee, Charley King, Jessica Carrillo, Thomas Bui, and Nahid Farhoud, along with photographers Emily Wren and The Clane Gessel Studio. As the only journalist on the trip, I felt incredibly honored to be with such great talent.
And then there was the itinerary… which did not help my case.
Our room had a private terrace (by the way, every room does), mornings started with oceanfront breakfasts while surfers rode the waves below, and evenings were filled with sunset cocktail hours followed by candlelit dinners with gorgeous table decor. Night one felt less like a welcome dinner and more like an engagement dinner, for guests we hadn’t invited.
The next day, we toured the full property, and that’s when everything clicked. In addition to resort rooms, Rancho Santana offers over 20 private residences that can accommodate anywhere from six to eighty guests. It’s an ideal option for weddings or milestone celebrations that feel both intimate and expansive. Guests still receive full access to the resort’s amenities, including butler service, three restaurants, a café, a pool bar with cabanas, and a local market.
One night, we attended an all-white themed dinner at one of the restaurants. Between the unreal sunset backdrop and the stunning decor by local designers, you couldn’t convince me it wasn’t a rehearsal dinner. At one point, we were on the dance floor and the entire group cheered us on as the “newlyweds for the night.” I was nervous about how my boyfriend would react, until I looked over and saw that he was having just as much fun as I was.
The running joke throughout the trip was that he might as well just marry me right then and there. The planners were ready. The photographers were on site. The venue was flawless. Low-key, I was like, “yesss, let the inspiration marinate!” And while I was joking, I was also quietly taking notes.
Beyond the romance, the resort delivers unforgettable experiences like horseback riding along the beach, bird and monkey nature tours, surf lessons, sandboarding, and a hands-on ceramics class. Each day somehow outdid the last.
On our final day, they staged a full wedding — complete with a bride, a chapel ceremony, a saxophone player, cocktail hour, and a reception dinner inside one of the eight-bedroom homes. There was a live band. a private chef, and a level of detail that felt impossible to top.
By the end of the trip, we were both joking (but lowkey serious) about living there someday. I’ve always known I wanted a destination wedding. I just didn’t know where. Without realizing it, I spent five days experiencing exactly what that dream could look like, in a country I had never considered visiting. Nicaragua surprised me in the best way. Between the people, the culture, and the undeniable magic of Rancho Santana, I’d recommend it for a wedding, a milestone birthday, or simply a luxurious reset. As for my boyfriend? Let’s just say manifestation is real. Now the only thing left to figure out is how I accidentally plan my way onto a private jet next.
