Going To Atlanta For 404 Day Felt Like A Homecoming

It wasn’t until I was around 16 that I took my first trip down south to Atlanta and finally saw what the hype was about. I remember stepping off the plane and instantly clocking two things: how green it was (like, the trees were showing off), and how unapologetically Black it was. Both felt like a deep exhale. This big, bold, vibrant city with such a rich past made me feel instantly at home. Atlanta doesn’t just welcome you, it embraces you. And 404 Day is proof of that spirit. Born from the city’s deep sense of pride and community, 404 Day has become an annual love letter to all things ATL. It’s a day to honor Atlanta’s legacy in music, fashion, sports, and more. Think of it as a homecoming—but for the culture.