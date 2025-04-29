Going To Atlanta For 404 Day Felt Like A Homecoming

The words “Forever I Love Atlanta,” or FILA if you're in the know, hit a little differently for me now. I may be from Virginia, but growing up, Atlanta’s influence stretched far beyond Georgia’s borders, it was everywhere. ATL’s music? Unmatched. The style? Iconic. The confidence? Contagious. Some of my favorite artists from childhood — Kelly Rowland, Ludacris, Usher — either came from or were heavily influenced by Atlanta’s creative energy. The city has long been the undisputed epicenter of Black culture in America. From the food to the fashion to the slang, Atlanta’s impact is generational. We’ve all borrowed a little ATL swag — knowingly or not. And to be honest, we should all probably have to pay the city royalties. When I found myself back in Atlanta with Adidas Originals to celebrate 404 Day, a hyper-local holiday named after Atlanta’s OG area code, this April, I was reminded why the city has held such a special place in my heart.
It wasn’t until I was around 16 that I took my first trip down south to Atlanta and finally saw what the hype was about. I remember stepping off the plane and instantly clocking two things: how green it was (like, the trees were showing off), and how unapologetically Black it was. Both felt like a deep exhale. This big, bold, vibrant city with such a rich past made me feel instantly at home. Atlanta doesn’t just welcome you, it embraces you. And 404 Day is proof of that spirit. Born from the city’s deep sense of pride and community, 404 Day has become an annual love letter to all things ATL. It’s a day to honor Atlanta’s legacy in music, fashion, sports, and more. Think of it as a homecoming—but for the culture.
This year, Adidas partnered with the 404 Collective and The Athlete’s Foot, two names that are deeply woven into the fabric of the city. The 404 Collective is the brainchild of four powerhouse Black-owned entities: Atlanta Influences Everything, Butter ATL, Finish First, and the Trap Music Museum—who decided to move from working in silos to building something bigger, together.
“
While I may technically be a Virginia girl, every time I visit ATL, I feel like I’m coming home.
cortni spearman
”
I sat down with Jahi “Jah” Rawlings, CEO of the Atlanta Entertainment Basketball League (AEBL), Finish First Marketing Agency and 1/4 of The 404 Collective to talk about what makes the city and the celebration so unique. “We were all creating moments for 404 Day, but we realized the city needed a unified front to really make an impact,” said Jah. “We didn’t just want a party. We wanted to open doors, give back, and make sure people who might be overlooked got their shot.” That mentality led to events like the inaugural 404 Day parade where thousands of people showed up to march and the upcoming launch of the 404 Festival, a multi-day cultural event set to rival Dreamville and One Music Fest. “The next five years, Atlanta’s going to be the focal point of the country,” Jah told me. “So we’re building something that reflects that.”
That “something” extends to streetwear and sneaker culture too. “Atlanta doesn’t always get the recognition, but our youth are trendsetters,” he said. “They’re not just following anymore, they’re creating the culture, and the brands are starting to listen.”
I also had the opportunity to talk to Darrius Billings, Director of Marketing at The Athlete’s Foot (and fellow Howard alum—HU, you know!). The Athlete’s Foot, which has been rooted in Atlanta since 1985, teamed up with the 404 Collective and Adidas to design a sneaker that pays tribute to the city’s soul.“Atlanta is Hollywood and it’s hood,” he told me. “So when we designed the Adidas x 404 sneaker collab, we wanted it to reflect both sides.” The final design is a masterclass in symbolism; from luxe red bottoms nodding to fashion culture, to a peach gold grill detail on the tongue, to a sock liner featuring Atlanta’s iconic zone map.
And it’s not just the shoes that speak volumes. “The Athlete’s Foot has been in Atlanta since 1985,” Darrius shared. “Our stores are built to be more than places to buy sneakers—we host tutoring, community talks, even open mic events. We want people to feel like they belong.” That local-first model is what sets them apart; franchisees aren’t just store owners, they’re community members. So when Adidas wanted to create a shoe rooted in Atlanta's soul, it made perfect sense to tap Darrius and the 404 Collective to lead it.
Darrius also emphasized the importance of visibility and access in the sneaker industry. As the Atlanta lead for Black Footwear Forum, he’s helping pave the way for more Black creatives to enter every part of the footwear business, not just design. “If you don’t know, you just don’t know,” he said. “So we break it down. Marketing, legal, operations, there’s space for all of us.”
Between Jah and Darrius, it’s clear 404 Day isn’t just a date on the calendar—it’s a movement. A reclamation. A call to action for the culture, by the culture. And being a part of it reminded me why Atlanta has always been more than a city. It’s a vibe. A blueprint. A heartbeat. And while I may technically be a Virginia girl, every time I visit ATL, I feel like I’m coming home.
