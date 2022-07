From Wash Day Sessions To Makeovers, R29 Unbothered’s Glow Up Is All About Black Beauty

Championing Black beauty is at the heart of Unbothered, so naturally, the event also included some pretty major Ulta Beauty -sponsored activations, like The Glow Up Bar, which shined a spotlight on Black-owned beauty brands and provided hair touch-ups and makeovers for guests. And one of Unbothered’s most beloved franchises — Wash Day — was brought to life as an onstage session with Kahh Spence and Serayah at the Woosah Pavilion, the same hub that also hosted a live dialogue between Asia O'Hara and Princess Ali about gender fluidity in beauty. The programs not only highlighted leaders within the Black beauty community, but gave attendees the chance to celebrate themselves — and their glow-ups.