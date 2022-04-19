Come Glow Up With Unbothered At Our First-Ever IRL Event!

We deserved — and still do — a safe space for us to just be. We wanted a platform to talk about the things that came up in our group chat, to unpack the wild text from your friend or that unbelievable scene from Insecure. We were out here ready to share the latest products, tools, and affirmations that helped us move through the world a little bit easier, and to support each other when it seemed like the rest of the world worked overtime to make that impossible. To just be that homegirl in your head when you needed us.