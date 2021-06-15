As COVID-19 Ravaged The World, Black Women’s Music Held Us Together

“I’ve never been so proud to be an artist,” a shocked Gabriella Wilson — better known as H.E.R. — said to a socially distanced audience at the 2021 Grammys. Wilson, who was also awarded the Academy Award for Best Original Song for “Fight for You” from the Judas and the Black Messiah soundtrack this year, was accepting the award for Song of the Year for “I Can’t Breathe.” Co-written by singer-songwriter Tiara Thomas, who stood beside Wilson as she accepted the award, the moving ballad became the cry of the people during what was undeniably one of the most tumultuous eras in history. “We wrote this song over FaceTime, and I had no idea that my fear would turn into change,” Wilson continued. “But that's why I write music, that's why I do this.”