Over the two weeks of Kweli’s hyper focused, constant tweeting about Moody — whom he eventually named his enemy along with anyone who defended her — and demanding she apologize and delete her account, none of his peers condemned him publicly. Because Kweli is an activist, and because he has been vocal in support of Black women in the fight for social justice, it was easy for fans and followers to accept his version of events; that this woman attacked him/his wife/his family. Fans defended Kweli by pointing to his catalogue (he did the same at times). But even if that were true, it didn’t merit his vitriol. Nor did it factor in that Moody is young enough to be his daughter with just a couple thousand followers to his 1M when he set his sights on her. Content and lyrics don’t supersede behavior.