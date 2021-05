Money Moves: How Black Women Are Finding The Joy In Investing

Finance coach Krystle McGilvery runs her own financial consultancy and has personally seen an increase in the number of Black women enquiring about finance and investing. She knows firsthand how much her clients enjoy working with a woman of colour. "When you think of investing, the image of an older white male comes to mind and this makes the industry feel out of reach for many," she says. "Social media offers a means of finding more people you identify with, including those like me, who are educating others about finance. The affinity bias refers to the relatability that exists when we come across people that are like us. Being able to see people on social media talking about finance and investing, including Black people and Black women, I believe has encouraged other Black women to discuss finance and invest themselves."