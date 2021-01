Why Everyone Is Talking About GameStop Stocks — Or Is It Stonks?

Like so much else in the past year, this weird internet moment is a battle of power between individuals and big institutions. The WSB redditors are mostly "retail traders" — individuals trading from their homes, probably in their PJs — while short-sellers are mostly a part of bigger firms made up of professional traders. It's a controversy that may highlight Wall Street's hypocrisy as well. What WSB is doing isn't obviously illegal, in that institutional traders have done similar things. Yet suddenly, Wall Street is panicking and saying that what WSB has done is dangerous and that now, new rules need to be instituted . If the SEC steps in to impose fines on redditors, it would be pretty unprecedented, according to Bloomberg columnist Matt Levine . In a way, the GameStop short squeeze is about something purer than profit or lolz: giving the middle finger to big finance. One of the WSB subreddit's rules is "no political bullshit," but it's hard to deny that there's something very political about this fight.