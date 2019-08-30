Skip navigation!
Tech
Apple Products
This Is How To Get The New iPhone Before It Sells
by
Hannah Rimm
Tech
It’s Facebook Official: Facebook’s Dating App Has Finally Arrived In The U...
by
Anabel Pasarow
Celebrity Style
What It Means To Be A VSCO Girl
by
Alejandra Salazar
Instagram
Instagram Influencers Share How They Decide If A Photo Is Feed-Worthy
by
Olivia Harrison
Anxiety
Instagram Fasting: The Low-Stress Way To Stop Social Media Making You Sad
Elizabeth Bennett
30 Aug 2019
Tech
Apparently, Apple Was Listening To Some Siri Recordings — But It Has A New ...
Anabel Pasarow
29 Aug 2019
Movies
Social Media Is Having Its Moment On Film & It's Pretty Grim
Elena Nicolaou
28 Aug 2019
Tech
Sending Unsolicited Nude Photos Isn't Illegal. Bumble's CEO Wants...
Sending unsolicited lewd photos on Bumble gets you immediately banned from the app. And yet, until recently, this behaviour wasn't technically illegal
by
Anabel Pasarow
Tech
Everything You Need To Know About The Latest Samsung Galaxy Note
It's almost autumn, which means new phone announcement season is upon us. First up is Samsung, which announced today the arrival of its newest Galaxy
by
Anabel Pasarow
Entertainment
Nicola Coughlan From
Derry Girls
Made The Best Point Abo...
By now, you probably know that Derry Girls is brilliant. What you might know is that Nicola Coughlan, the actress who plays Clare Devlin, so often the voic
by
Nick Levine
Work & Money
These 8 Email Phrases Make Us Want To Throw Our Laptops Across Th...
by
Ludmila Leiva
Tech
Did You Fall For That Instagram Privacy Hoax
Facebook, personified, is a well-meaning, oversharing aunt who just loves dogs-who-are-friends-with-birds videos. Twitter, her wise-ass son with a penchant
by
Anabel Pasarow
Pop Culture
The Wholesome Mr. Sandman Cat Meme Will Finally Convince You To J...
I used to think TikTok was all cool teens and memes I was already too late on to understand, but a cat named Ed may change all of that. He's the star
by
Kathryn Lindsay
Tech
~Why~ Is Everyone Typing Like T H I S Right Now
Lurk on your favourite show's subreddit while a new episode is airing and you’ll see it. Open the junk mail section of your inbox and skim the subje
by
Cait Munro
Work & Money
Ask An Influencer: How Did You Go From Fashion Writer To Full-Tim...
The influencer marketing industry is projected to hit $2.38 billion (£2 billion) this year. What started as a wave of indie brands turning to Instagram in
by
Anabel Pasarow
Tech
Do You Spend More Time On Your Phone Than The Average Person
Unless you're super-disciplined or attempting an enforced break from your favourite social media, you probably feel as though you spend a little too m
by
Nick Levine
Tech
The Best Apps For One-Night Stands
by
Christina Bonnington
Tech
We Got A First Look At Apple's New Credit Card
Starting today, Apple's long-awaited credit card will be available to a lucky group of randomly selected people (who signed up earlier this year to be
by
Anabel Pasarow
Work & Money
Is Instagram The New Business Card Or Are We Just Being Obnoxious...
“Very few people will say to me, do you have a business card?” says Lauren McGoodwin. She’s the founder of Career Contessa, a professional developmen
by
Cait Munro
Living
What's Going On With Young Women Scribbling Out Their Faces On In...
It’s a strange sight for anyone over 25, but a perfectly normal one for anyone who’s 13. A photograph of a young girl, wearing her favourite outfit and
by
Amelia Tait
Tech
'Load Rage' Is Real: Women Share What Makes Them Angry About Thei...
by
Katy Harrington
Entertainment
Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Just Unfollowed Everyone On Instagram
This morning, the world awoke to discover that Sussex Royal, the official Instagram account of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, aka Prince Harry and Meghan
by
Anabel Pasarow
Pop Culture
YouTube Made Them Famous. Now, They’re Done With It. What Happened
One by one, original YouTube creators have found themselves pivoting away from the limelight to more traditional career paths. Here's why.
by
Kathryn Lindsay
Tech
If Instagram Gets Rid Of Like Counts, What Will It Mean For Influ...
In an effort to make Instagram a less pressurised environment, the platform is beginning to experiment with hiding like counts on posts as well as possibly
by
Anabel Pasarow
Tech
We’re Obsessed With FaceApp Because Ageing Is A Privilege In A Wo...
It’s July and, despite banning plastic straws, we are that little bit closer to the seemingly inevitable end of the world, so we've… all becom
by
Tom Rasmussen
Tech
From The Jonas Brothers To The Fab Five: The Funniest Celeb FaceA...
by
Anabel Pasarow
US News
Bianca Devins' Stepmum Urges People To Stop Sharing Photos Of The...
Bianca Devins’ stepmother Kaleigh Nicole Rimmer urged people to stop sharing gruesome photos of her stepdaughter’s dead body on social media in an impa
by
Tiffany Diane Tso
News
17-Year-Old Bianca Devins' Alleged Killer Posted Photos Of The Mu...
The images spread like wildfire: the body of 17-year-old social media personality Bianca Michelle Devins, her neck slashed and body under a green tarp in a
by
Tiffany Diane Tso
Pop Culture
Channing Tatum Is Obsessed With An App That's Freaking Everyone Out
Channing Tatum has discovered The Pattern app, and bewildered doesn’t even begin to cover his reaction. He posted his thoughts on Instagram and all but c
by
Sarah Midkiff
Tech
Are Instagram Influencers Losing Their Influence
Engagement rates on Instagram are now approaching an all-time low, according to new research. Engagement rates on sponsored posts have dropped from 4.0 per
by
Nick Levine
Tech
Ask An Influencer: How Did Instagram Become Your Job
The influencer marketing industry is projected to hit $2.38 billion this year. What started as a wave of indie brands turning to Instagram influencers to g
by
Anabel Pasarow
Tech
Instagram Is Changing How Blocking Works
Following April's F8 keynote, where Instagram head Adam Mosseri announced that there would be forthcoming anti-bullying features on the app, Instagram
by
Anabel Pasarow
Wellness
The Sinister Side Of Fasting & Fitness Apps That No One's Talking...
Earlier this year Twitter’s CEO Jack Dorsey asked his 4.19 million followers a question: Been playing with fasting for some time. I do a 22 hour fast dai
by
Vicky Spratt
Tech
5 Women Share Their Most Embarrassing Instagram Mishaps
by
Anabel Pasarow
