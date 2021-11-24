By this point in November, the amount of savings and mega sales happening on the internet has us positively dizzy. The deals began on Singles Day with discount clothing and beauty galore and we've since moved on to Black Friday, which sees homeware and furniture prices slashed in half. Now we’re heading towards our final shopping event of the season: Cyber Monday.
Focusing on the best tech the internet has to offer, Cyber Monday is all about purchasing those big-ticket items. On the hunt for a new Ultra HD 4K TV? There are hundreds to choose from. How about a new pair of wireless earbuds? They’re available by the bucketload. Whatever you want, the internet’s biggest e-tailers are joining together on Monday 29th November to offer discounts galore.
Before you wade through every single gadget and gizmo online, why not take a look at our handy guide to the best Cyber Monday deals? Whether you’re after a smartwatch or an even smarter sex toy, we’ve got you covered this sale season.
To take a look through the best Cyber Monday deals available right now, click through the slideshow ahead…
