Whether you're after a glittering gown or a cosy cardigan ahead of the festive period, the Black Friday sales have plenty of options on offer this November. From high street stores to high fashion labels, the annual event promises big discounts for a short time.
To help you wade through the best deals on offer, we’ve rounded up everything you need to know about the Black Friday sales we're keeping an eye on, including a handpicked selection of the best buys out there.
From vintage gems to designer dresses, our rundown will provide you with all the fashion inspiration you need. Including the likes of ASOS and House of Sunny, click through to see our selection of the best deals hitting the shops (and websites) on Friday 29th November.