From Work Drinks to Winter Weddings, Abercrombie & Fitch Has the ‘Fits

If you’re not already shopping at Abercrombie & Fitch, consider this your sign to catch up. The former purveyor of striped polos and preppy popped collars has reinvented itself into a one-stop destination for grown-up wardrobe staples. Think smart workwear that’s anything but dull, elevated basics that won’t drain your wallet, and even an entire wedding shop catering to brides, bridesmaids, and guests.
Abercrombie’s latest collection is packed with winter-ready gems (seriously, I started browsing innocently and suddenly had 25 items in my cart!). The brand's festive partywear range hits every note, from ultra-glam sequins and satin to cosy knit dresses perfect for a post-dinner nap. Honestly, you could tackle your entire holiday wardrobe in one scroll — and yes, that includes the outfit for that tricky “dress festive but casual” invite.
Even better, the "new" Abercrombie is embracing size inclusivity with a refreshingly thoughtful approach. Many styles come in petite and tall options, and an increasing number are available in XXXL (a UK size 26). Its Curve Love denim collection has become especially buzzy, earning rave reviews for its fit and versatility. Each pair features an extra two inches through the hip and thigh, prioritising comfort and movement while avoiding the dreaded thigh squeeze. They even cater to a range of heights, offering extra-short lengths for those under 4’9” and extra-long for anyone nearing 6’0”."
Still on the fence? Sale-fiends will be happy to know that A&F's Black Friday sale is now live, with offers of up to 25% off everything. Better yet, the brand is also offering a Refinery29 reader-exclusive deal. Use the code REFINERY for an additional 15% off Black Friday savings (valid from November 25 to December 2, gift cards excluded).
Scroll ahead for my top picks and see why this brand deserves a spot in your wardrobe rotation.
Sequins, Satin & Metallics for Holiday Glamour
‘Tis the season for glitz, glam, and going all out — whether you’re dressing for a holiday cocktail party or decking out for NYE. Sequins, satin, and molten metallics are the ultimate holiday trio — anything that dazzles under fairy lights or club strobes (no vibe judgments here). Abercrombie’s partywear shop delivers on all fronts, but the sequin skort is the real showstopper. A party-dressing MVP, it’s perfect for carefree dancing and drinking. Style it with a graphic baby tee for a casual event, a slinky cami for sultry moments, or a sleek turtleneck for a seamless day-to-night look.
Elevated Knitwear for Casual Family & Friend Gatherings
Chunky and oversized knits bring comfort, but for holiday dinners and festive catch-ups, a touch of polish is key. Enter Abercrombie’s elevated knitwear: sleek yet cosy dresses and jumpsuits, complete with modern details like wrap-around ties and subtle cut-outs. The perfect blend of style and comfort.
Suiting Separates & Casual-Formal Wear for Work Festive Drinks
Dressing for a work festive party can be tricky. You need something that transitions seamlessly from desk to drinks, says “I’m professional but still down for karaoke,” and keeps you warm for both the morning commute and late-night journey home. Cue the corporatecore trend: pair polished staples like tailored trousers, sharp blazers, and vests with casual touches like denim, slouchy knits, or your favourite retro trainers.
Off-the-Shoulder Necklines & Sheer Mesh for Winter Dates
Dressing sexy in the depths of winter is no easy feat. Enter off-the-shoulder knits and peek-a-boo mesh — sultry enough for date night but practical for the chill. Pair these subtly revealing pieces with wool coats or sturdy denim to keep things warm and alluring with a touch of mystery.
Jewel-Toned Gowns & Sharp Jumpsuits for Winter Weddings
Winter weddings call for elevated options that don’t sacrifice warmth. Abercrombie delivers with floor-length gowns, sharp jumpsuits in satin and jewel tones, and draped fine-knit dresses. To elevate your look (and keep the chill at bay), add statement touches like a faux-fur jacket, elegant shawl or opera gloves for a dose of glamour and drama.
Head-Turning Outerwear for Frosty Holiday Strolls
The holidays aren’t just about staying cosy indoors — sometimes, you’ve got to bundle up and face the elements. Whether you’re heading out for a Boxing Day walk or powering through a brisk stroll to shake off a food coma, Abercrombie’s outerwear has you covered (literally). Think leopard prints, slouchy silhouettes, and classic tailored cuts refreshed with modern touches — delivering warmth and style in equal measure.
