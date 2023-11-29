I Tried Abercrombie & Fitch’s Plus-Size Jeans — My Honest Review Of The Denim

When I first started hearing people rave about how good Abercrombie & Fitch’s new plus-size denim was, I was skeptical, to say the least. Like many women who grew up in the era of Abercrombie’s shirtless
models store associates and low-rise jeans that didn’t go above size L, it seemed almost unfathomable that I’d want to shop in a place that had excluded me for so long. But as I learned about the changes in leadership and philosophy at the brand, and continued seeing some of my trusted plus fashion contemporaries become Abercrombie converts, I had to see for myself what the fuss was about.
Despite my initial misgivings, putting on my first pair of Abercrombie & Fitch jeans immediately had me excited to try more. So I was only too happy to wear-test three other pairs (and a bonus trouser) to see how they fit and feel on a size 18/20 with a belly. Ahead my thoughts.
“What jeans are trendy now?” is a perennial question, and one with a different answer depending on who you ask. If I had to choose a style that is perfectly now though, this relaxed-leg pair in a light wash would be it. Once you find a well-fitting style, this silhouette is surprisingly versatile and works with a lot of different looks as evidenced by its ubiquity on the streets of New York. Not only does Abercrombie offer these in plus sizes (up to 37/24W) but also in multiple lengths.
I wore these with a cropped tee (also from Abercrombie), a plaid car coat, and a chunky loafer for a casual look. I’ve also paired these jeans with platform Buffalo Shoes and a long-sleeve crop top for a night out, and I love the idea of adding a heel to these, too.
I’m typically between sizes as an 18/20, and decided to go with the larger size here for a little bit more room. I’d recommend erring on the bigger side for this style if you are unsure: This is a cut that looks better a little baggy.
I've personally enjoyed the shift from skinny to baggy denim, but, as a plus fashion blogger, I’ve seen a lot of concerns from readers who worry that this silhouette won’t be flattering on them. In my opinion, it’s all about the fit, and this pair from Abercrombie gets it right: The jeans are fitted through the waist and hips (but don’t squeeze), and seamlessly transition to lots of volume in the leg. I liked these so much I might have to get them in a medium wash blue, too.
I went with a tonal grey and silver moment for the styling, with metallic ballet flats and an oversized cargo satin button-down from Abercrombie’s recent (and excellent) collab with Harlem’s Fashion Row designer Nicole Benefield. I’ve noticed that Abercrombie has started introducing more XXXL top options with their collabs lately — something that I hope becomes standard practice across the board soon.
Though not technically denim, the leather pant in ‘90s-style straight-leg silhouette is well on its way to becoming a wardrobe staple in the same way. (Plus, it's found under the denim category.)
For this pair, I wanted a slightly more form-fitting fit, so I went with the smaller of my two sizes, which turned out to be the right move. These pants have a nice amount of stretch without feeling flimsy (an important characteristic for good vegan leather, in my experience). The waistband fits comfortably without pinching (even after sitting for hours while working on my laptop at a coffee shop). The lining is also soft and warm, so do not be surprised to see me in this pair a lot as temperatures continue to drop.
As someone between sizes, I usually default to the larger size for most non-stretch denim, especially mid-rise styles like this one, since I have a higher waist. But, for this straight-leg style, I was aiming for a less baggy look, so I went with the smaller size in Abercrombie’s Curve Love cut. If you haven’t tried the line before, Curve Love jeans have the same waist circumference as their Regular cuts but with an additional two inches on the hips for each size. This helps eliminate the dreaded waist gap while also giving curvy hips room to breathe. The denim doesn’t have a ton of stretch, but it was still comfortable and did not pinch even after a long day of wear that started before 5 a.m.
I styled these jeans with an oversized crew neck sweater in size XXL, also from Abercrombie, paired with a longline trench coat and minimal mules. It was the perfect look for a day of showing my mom around some of my favorite places in New York City for her birthday.
Tailored trousers aren’t just for workwear anymore. I wanted to test this style to see if Abercrombie’s great plus denim fit carries over to pants. I’m happy to report that the answer is absolutely yes. The Sloane is one of Abercrombie’s signature styles, and I found that the Curve Love version fit me perfectly in my usual size. I wore them with an old collared crop top from Abercrombie (bring back this style please!), platform Buffalo Shoes sneakers, and a metallic puffer for the first wintry-feeling day of the year.
