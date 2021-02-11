So You’ve Been Told That Your Skinny Jeans Are Over…

Which brings me back to TikTok. Following last week’s declaration that I am old and uncool, I thought about whether baggy jeans are my way of transitioning from sweats back to hard pants once the pandemic's grip has loosened. But after a year apart from my skinny jeans, I can more clearly see the less savory parts of the style: That they make my socks slide off every time I take them off. Or how, after some long nights out, I have to ask my partner to pull them off of me as I lay on the couch, too exhausted to peel them off myself. Or how I still occasionally find myself unable to fit my hips into my supposed size of certain brands. “Weird” — a word that some on TikTok used to describe the style — isn’t the right word or reason for why I feel ready to abandon my skinnies. It’s more that there is, in fact, something deeply “uncool” about wearing clothes that work against me — especially after a year of only wearing clothes that serve me, that provide me with comfort.