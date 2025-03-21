All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.
When it comes to shoe trends for spring 2025, expect the unexpected. Designers are pushing boundaries and redefining what’s considered classic, leaning into fresh silhouettes, tactile textures, and bold statements that make footwear feel like the main event rather than just an outfit’s finishing touch. From airy pointed toes to boxing sneakers that blur the lines between sport and style, there’s something for everyone — whether your vibe is understated minimalism or unapologetic maximalism.
While quiet luxury is still holding its ground, with comfort sandals taking on an achingly chic pragmatism, other trends are swinging in the opposite direction — from nostalgic gladiators and clogs to snake prints slithering in as the new neutral. Materials are also getting an upgrade. Woven leather is replacing the more casual raffia styles, lending a more refined and luxe feel that’s as fitting for the office as it is for a weekend getaway. A few tried-and-true staples hold their ground this season, too — think ‘90s minimalist thongs, fisherman sandals, and loafers with a lighter and brighter feel.
Above all, spring 2025 is about blending boldness with ease, and the top 10 trends ahead balance both effortlessly.
Spring 2025 Shoe Trend: Clog Sandals
It was only a matter of time before clogs got the spring treatment. This season’s clog sandals channel the boho spirit with open toes and studded hardware detailing — perfect for adding that grounded, earthy vibe to lighter looks without losing their signature sturdiness.
Spring 2025 Shoe Trend: Lighter Loafers
Say goodbye to heavy-duty loafers — spring’s sleeker iterations are here. Brighter colors, airy materials, and streamlined shapes give these classics a warm-weather refresh that still feels structured and refined.
Spring 2025 Shoe Trend: Fisherman Sandals
There’s no denying it: fisherman sandals are having a major moment (blame it on the trending Fisherman Aesthetic). High on search lists and even higher on R29 reader wish lists, these leather essentials pair perfectly with everything from flowy dresses to cropped jeans, proving their versatile appeal.
Spring 2025 Shoe Trend: Gladiator Sandals
Like it or not, gladiators are making their comeback — and they’re louder than ever. Whether it’s calf-high straps, embellishments galore, or minimalist takes like Old Navy’s versatile black leather pair, this boho trend is officially back in action.
Spring 2025 Shoe Trend: Thong Sandals
Consider this your reminder to refresh a closet staple. The ‘90s minimalist thong is still going strong, offering that barely-there vibe in updated silhouettes — some essentials never go out of style.
Spring 2025 Shoe Trend: Woven Wonders
Leather weaving just got an upgrade. Forget the typical raffia styles — this trend leans luxe with braided leather flats, mules, and sandals that feel more refined and versatile, taking you seamlessly from the office to a beachside escape.
Spring 2025 Shoe Trend: Snake Print
Slither your way into spring with snake print — this season’s unexpected neutral. Earthy brown and beige tones make it surprisingly versatile, offering an effortless way to add visual interest to monochrome and muted outfits.
Spring 2025 Shoe Trend: Luxe Comfort Sandals
Minimal pragmatism meets elegance with this season’s luxe comfort sandals. It’s that effortless nonchalance — the kind that says, “I can’t be bothered to wear anything uncomfortable,” yet somehow looks impeccably put together. Whether you opt for sleek leather straps or buttery-soft suede, these sandals strike the balance between quiet luxury and laid-back ease.
Spring 2025 Shoe Trend: Boxing Sneakers
Punch up your look with boxing sneakers — the slim-fitting yet ultra-bold alternative to chunky trainers. With lace-up designs and hyper-thin soles, they channel sporty minimalism while still bringing fashion-forward energy to any outfit.
Spring 2025 Shoe Trend: Pointed Toes
Spring’s take on pointed toes is all about balance — sharp silhouettes softened with lighter fabrics and walkable heel heights. Ganni’s lace-up mules and Tibi’s raffia details hit the mark, delivering just the right mix of edge and ease.
