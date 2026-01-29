The Top 2026 Denim Trends Ask You to Take Up Space
Fashion is starting to undergo a major shift. In 2026, as with beauty moving away from the pared-down “clean girl” makeup trend, fashion is moving away from the mainstream minimalism of recent years. In its place is a moodier and maximal sensibility. What does this mean for jeans? Denim trends are going to inspire you to have way more fun as you get dressed in the months ahead.
One theme in particular is ruling over all popular 2026 denim: exaggeration. Prepare to take up space in baggy, inflated silhouettes with playful proportions. “Comfort is a huge factor, but there’s also something about the relaxed look that just feels more modern right now,” Pistola Denim founder Grace Na tells Refinery29.
Skinny jeans aren’t completely out of the picture — don’t let us stop you if they’re your favorites — but tight, figure-hugging styles certainly won’t be dominating the conversation this year. Ultimately: “Jeans should flex with how you feel, where you’re going, and who you want to be that day or even that moment of your day,” L’Agence fashion director Tara Rudes Dann says.
Ahead, meet the top 2026 denim trends to welcome into your wardrobe, as well as some useful shopping picks. But this isn’t an experiment you have to test alone: We spoke to the forces behind some of our favorite brands to break down the looks, why they’re popular, and how to style them.
Barrel Jeans, With A Twist
Barrel-leg jeans came into the zeitgeist just a few years ago as a funky denim trend with questionable longevity. Yet naysayers should take heed that this silhouette is very much here to stay. This fashion-forward style features a very noticeable curve from the hip to the ankle, and that distinct shape is only going to keep getting more visible in the months ahead.
It’s worth noting that barrel jeans are also sometimes called a horseshoe or balloon jean, though the latter is a more exaggerated version of the look. “It plays with volume in a really fresh way and adds a bit of fashion energy without feeling too intimidating,” Pistola’s Na says of the barrel-adjacent balloon.
Rather than intimidate you, you might find that barrel jeans are incredibly versatile when it comes to styling. Pair them with a blazer, polo shirt, and heels for an office-ready look, or try them with a cool-girl leather jacket and sneakers for brunch with friends.
Wide-Leg Jeans
We’ve been seeing lots of volume in pants and jeans from plenty of brands, so it’s no surprise that wide-leg denim will be all over your social feeds and in your favorite stores in 2026. This comfortable cut was, after all, the viral opening look in Chanel’s Métiers d'art 2026 show — you know, the one held in a New York City subway station. Rather than hugging the body anywhere, this year’s class of wide-leg jeans shoot out from the waistband. These baggier silhouettes look great on everyone, and especially for petite wearers, a higher-sitting waist can help elongate the legs.
“The baggy jean can be styled with a heel for a tailored look or worn with a sneaker for a weekend-ready look,” Paige co-founder and creative director Paige Adams-Geller says. The degree of baggy? Well, that’s buyer’s choice, and there’s a range of what’s available.
Straight-Leg & Cigarette Jeans
Skinny jeans may not be as ubiquitous as they were during the hipster heyday of the 2010s, but skinny-ish silhouettes are still in vogue. Straight-leg and cigarette jeans (darlings of the ‘80s and ‘90s) are the top nominees here. Though these two silhouettes are very similar, thanks to their slim fit that goes straight down the leg, they differ in one key spot: cigarette jeans taper at the ankle.
The range of trends in the denim space are also a net positive for both your closet and a denim brand’s creativity. “It is exciting for us as designers but also for women because they can wear whatever suits them,” Tim Kaeding, co-founder of Mother Denim, tells Refinery29. “It isn’t like previous decades where one fit is dominating everything. It really is a cross-section between skinny and baggy.”
Straight-leg and cigarette jeans work best in outfits that are all about clean lines — for one such example, look to Valentino’s Spring/Summer 2026 collection. Try adding a structured blazer or, for balance, a soft cardigan. If you’re on the shorter side, it can be extra helpful to have these jeans tailored at the hem to ensure there’s no pooling at your feet. In a pinch, wearing heels or using some iron-on hemming tape can also help.
Maxing Out
Mirroring the longer and looser denim styles ruling the year, skirts are going midi and maxi. (If you love your denim mini skirt, simply stash it in storage — we’re sure it’ll come back in a few years.) The coolest denim skirts feature unique details like cool-enhancing asymmetric hems. Gravitating toward a more classic shape? Try a new-to-your-closet denim wash to mix things up.
There are endless ways to style these skirts, whether girly, sporty, or something else. We like pairing ours with a moto jacket and combat boots for some edge. A button-up, on the other hand, projects a more polished vibe.
Contemporary Bootcut Jeans
Raise your hand if you got rid of any bootcut jeans you had left over from the early aughts. (We did too.) Yet, while the style is one of the major denim trends to watch in 2026, the new class of bootcut styles is far more modern than the jeans of yore. Instead of a distinct slim-to-flare cut, the refreshed bootcut is more subtle. Best of all, comfortable high-waisted styles are as easy to source as low-rise inseams that all but scream “Y2K.”
“She’s confident, sexy and incredibly flattering,” L'Agence's Rudes Dann says of the style. After all: “women want jeans that celebrate curves and command attention.”
Making bootcut jeans feel current is also about how you style them — and no, you aren’t expected to only wear them with boots. Rock these jeans with loafers or pointed-toe heels for an elevated silhouette. For a more casual outfit, pair them with a white T-shirt, cool jacket, and skinny-soled sneakers.
Think Beyond Jeans
Your legs aren’t the only place where denim can make a maximum impact. Expect to see designers use the material for shirts, dresses, and accessories in 2026.
Want to rock a Canadian tuxedo or channel Britney Spears’ iconic denim-princess ballgown? That’ll be easier than ever as brands continue to crank out shoes, bags, and outerwear all made with denim. Denim cowboy boots? Yes, (and thank you, Beyoncé). A crossbody bag made from the same material? Never no.
“Denim jackets are showing up in sharper shapes in addition to the classic jean jacket,” Rudes Dann says of the all-denim everything trend of 2026. “Think bomber silhouettes and tailored blazers that feel structured but still easy and chic.”
Jorts
Think of today’s most popular jorts — a portmanteau for jean shorts — as wide-leg denim… for warmer weather. This style, which usually fits loose and hits below the knee if not right above it, is a seasonal interpretation of this year’s theme of comfort and ease. Style these with a snug shirt for proportional balance, or wear them with an oversized graphic tee to go full Adam Sandler.
Decorations & Details
Understated and unembellished jeans won’t ever lose their luster, but denim with an extra bit of flair is quickly becoming a favorite for the style-obsessed. Utility-inspired styles, like carpenter jeans, are staying mainstream, as are spunky styles that are decked out in embellishments. Pair these with a basic tee, jacket, and kicks to really let the jeans shine.
