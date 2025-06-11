ADVERTISEMENT
4 Summer Festival Denim Outfits You Haven’t Tried Yet

Victoria Montalti
Last Updated June 11, 2025, 3:24 PM
Photo: Courtesy of Victoria Montalti.
Primavera Sound and Governor’s Ball brought us all the dramatic looks we were craving, from the performers and celebrity attendees to the crowds of stylish festival goers. Naturally, it sparked the urge to start planning our own summer festival outfits, whether for Bonnaroo (June 12 to 15), Glastonbury (June 25 to 29), the Cowboy Carter tour… or any upcoming desert, city, or beach concerts.

With so many festival fashion trends and aesthetics to choose from — western cowgirl, rainbow raver, retro hippie — there's one wardrobe anchor that fits every vibe: denim. From ‘70s bell-bottoms to ‘90s vests, denim has always been a go-to for concert style, and now, there are even more playful ways to wear it.

As a denim devotee figuring out my own festival lineup, I decided to make it the centerpiece of several outfits. From one-and-done jumpsuits to matching sets, trending jorts, and unexpected accessories, I put the tried-and-true staple to the test. Here’s how it went — and how you can do the same.
Festival Outfit Idea: Denim Overalls & Jumpsuits

Photo: Courtesy of Victoria Montalti.
Photo: Courtesy of Victoria Montalti.
If you don’t want to stress over putting an outfit together — or worry about anything slipping down (or riding up!) mid-dance sesh — a one-piece is the way to go. Bonus: long-sleeved styles offer coverage from the sun and bugs.

I styled a white barrel-leg jumpsuit from Madewell with a western twist: a studded belt, Tecovas cowboy booties, and an Away cargo pack. No matter your jumpsuit choice, adding tons of accessories is the key.

For a breezier vibe, I went with light-wash Cider overalls with bows tied down the legs. Paired with a gingham Calpak water bottle holder and Nike Cortez sneakers, the look felt playful and picnic-ready. If a slightly undone look speaks to you — especially for showing off a statement top — unhook a strap and try a mesh layer, graphic tee, or bikini top underneath.
Festival Outfit Idea: Denim Jorts

Photo: Courtesy of Victoria Montalti.
Photo: Courtesy of Victoria Montalti.
Yes, jorts are back — and they’re the ultimate swap for traditional cutoffs that ride up or cause chafing. The longer Bermuda length is perfect for long, sweaty festival days. 

For one look, I styled a light-wash Pilcro pair (with a fun shoe lace drawstring) with sheer butter-yellow layers and matching Guess sunglasses. The unexpected color still pops, especially when paired with shiny metallic sneakers

I also played with white H&M jorts, styling them with a rainbow crochet top, patterned crossbody bag, and a printed headscarf for a colorful, seaside-ready vibe. Add a belly chain or bag charm hooked onto the belt loops for a creative twist.
Festival Outfit Idea: Denim-On-Denim Sets

Photo: Courtesy of Victoria Montalti.
Photo: Courtesy of Victoria Montalti.
A Canadian tuxedo moment always hits. Double-denim sets — a jacket and jeans, a vest and shorts, or a crop top and skirt — are a foolproof way to make a statement without much effort.

I wore a gradient-dyed shirt and wide-leg jean pairing from Kenneth Cole for a fresher take on the classic combo, buttoning the top just at the neck to reveal a tank underneath. A Uniqlo mini bag and platform slingbacks finished the look — the only sandal styles I trust on uneven festival ground.

I also took a Buffalo skort set for a spin, which looks like a mini skirt in the front but offers full coverage shorts in the back. Paired with a raffia bucket hat and Teva sandals, it gave breezy, beach festival energy. But you could easily steer this look in a rave direction with Kandi bracelets and platform sneakers.
Festival Outfit Idea: Denim Accessories

Photo: Courtesy of Victoria Montalti.
Want to keep your denim subtle? Try it in the form of accessories. Baseball and cowboy hats, tote bags, sneakers, statement belts, or even a denim phone case can tie your look together without being the whole story.

I went full-on with mine, styling multiple denim accessories at once, but you can always mix them into your outfits sparingly for a skosh of texture that’s totally festival-ready.
