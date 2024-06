I used to think there were “ shorts people ” and “non-shorts people,” and that I was firmly one of the latter. Denim cutoffs (while great for everyday wear, festival style , and summer holidays) usually end up giving me front-to-back wedgies, and can make me feel too exposed. Denim Bermuda shorts, despite offering more coverage, feel like sausage casings for thighs and remind me of restrictive school days when the fingertip-length rule still applied. So to save myself the discomfort, I’ve usually opted for skirts, dresses, and full-length jeans instead.