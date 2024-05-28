7 Summer Trends To Add To Your Mood Board

All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.
It’s about that time when dreams of summer holidays and breezy, carefree outfits can actually become reality again. Our flowy sundresses and linen separates come out, outfit combinations multiply and our wardrobes come alive again as we seize all the latest summer trends.
This season’s standouts include the ballet flat renaissance, raffia detailing, and playful motifs, which dominated the spring/summer 2024 runways, thanks to houses like Buci, Bottega Veneta, and Blumarine. In pure cyclical fashion, the runways simultaneously served the return of 2010s aesthetics, like bubble hems and Bermuda shorts (yes, actually) — and now have TikTok creators and popular brands following suit.
With runway inspiration as abundant as your growing list of summer plans, pop-culture influences and celebrity style are also sparking summer trends. The return of Bridgerton has single-handedly revived the allure of corset detailing and ultra-feminine silhouettes for summer weddings and date nights ahead. On the Cannes red carpet, Bella Hadid’s naked dress was all the proof we needed to continue sheer dressing this season (hello, festivals!).
To save you some time in perfecting your summer wardrobe, scroll down for some of this season’s biggest fashion trends that you will wear again and again.
Summer 2024 Fashion Trend: Bermuda Shorts
These aren’t your grade-school Bermuda shorts. From knee-length suit shorts to baggy jorts, these are the perfect bottoms for a comfortable, head-turning summer fit. For spring/summer ’24, Theory’s suit separates make a case for shorts in the workplace, while Scandi brand Baum und Pferdgarten’s denim co-ords are the casual, lowkey equivalent (which can also be dressed up for a night out). Pair long suit shorts with a matching jacket or basic long-sleeve tee, or jorts with a crop top and kitten heels.
Summer 2024 Fashion Trend: Dainty Dressing
Ultra-feminine, flowy details are the anchor to many of this season’s silhouettes. From the silky, ’90s-inspired separates and slender ballet flats in Buci’s spring/summer collection to the long, strappy bow accents from the likes of Cecilie Bahnsen and Christian Siriano, the balletcore trend meets the coquette aesthetic for a Summer of Cute. Expect to see loads more dainty dressing this season, including lettuce hems, barely there sandals, and subtle bustier designs.
Summer 2024 Fashion Trend: Straw Mania
Although Bottega Veneta’s outrageous raffia pom-pom dress may not be the most wearable, this texture-forward trend will be seen in many different forms this summer. Think: bags, heels, and statement fringe detailing to encapsulate beachy vibes all summer long. We’re definitely not in Kansas anymore.
Summer 2024 Fashion Trend: Off-Shoulder Styles
Suns out, shoulders out. Tube dresses, one-shoulder tops and Bardot-style necklines were all over the spring/summer runways from Stella McCartney, Brandon Maxwell, Tory Burch and more. This classy, feminine and breezy look will switch up your summer tops and dresses in a flirty way. Opt for a shoulder-revealing midi dress for the next wedding in your diary — or an off-the-shoulder blouse for your next night out.
Summer 2024 Fashion Trend: Motifs
Y2K-inspired fashion is never far from reach these days. Channel your inner child with object motifs, like embroidered butterflies and flower-shaped appliqués. While you can go all-out with a quirky heart-shaped top, motifs can also be small statements, too — like hair clips or pendants. Butterflies were all over Blumarine’s spring/summer runway with its statement butterfly tops, metallic brooches and even bikini bottoms.
Summer 2024 Fashion Trend: Flirty Skirts
This summer is the season of the skirt. With mini skirts (and micro-minis) making a big comeback, and prairie-style midis being as versatile as ever, there are tons of styles to slip into, including bubble skirts, tiered midis and tennis skirts (call it the Challengers effect). Labels like Aknvas and Staud cosigned the bubble skirt this season, while tiered skirts were flaunted at Louis Vuitton. Best of all, you can style any silhouette with a simple tee and you’ll be ready to go.
Summer 2024 Fashion Trend: Sheer Separates
Tissue-thin fabrics are a no-brainer once the hot weather is upon us. When the occasion calls for it, sheer separates can inject a layer of fun to any outfit. For a daring look — like a festival fit or night out look — wear a sheer piece over your prettiest intimates or swimsuit, as styled at Supriya Lele, Coach and Coperni for SS24. If you’re not comfortable going fully transparent, layer a floaty dress over a sporty unitard, or a sheer skirt over shorts.