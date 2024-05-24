Wear These Summer 2024 Trends If You’re A Bridgerton Fan

All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.
Dearest gentle reader, we know you’ve been canceling plans to watch (and re-watch) Bridgerton Season 3 on Netflix, and we cannot blame you. From the oh-so-loveable and cheeky characters to the steamy romances and, of course, the swoon-worthy Regency-era fashion, Bridgerton is hands down the series of the summer. While part one of Season 3 premiered on May 16 to a global frenzy, fans have to wait until June 13 to see through Penelope and Colin’s (AKA Polin’s) slow-burning relationship arc. But fear not, readers, because that leaves just enough time to start sweeping up Bridgerton-esque styles to wear throughout the summer.
And luckily for us all, several summer 2024 fashion trends are Bridgerton-coded, from full skirts and coquette chokers to Featherington Family-approved citrus colors. Read on to shop summer trends that mimic the styles worn on the beloved series, as well as ones that we think characters like Penelope or Eloise would wear today.
Summer 2024 Trend: Vibrant Citrus Colors
If you’re Team Penelope (hello, Lady Whistledown lovers) you can easily channel the character by wearing one of her signature colors: green, orange, and yellow. In fact, the entire Featherington family is fond of the citrus color palette, which is perfect for summer. According to our 2024 color trend report, “citron zest” and “orange creamsicle” are in, making it even easier to find these vibrant colors across clothing and accessories.
Since Penelope herself isn’t too keen on the true-yellow or chartreuse frocks she wears, we think she’d love a butter yellow style instead. Alternatively, if Penelope’s fashion arc of wearing deep gem tones like emerald green excites you this season, try out the “tropical teal” trend, which has also previously been spotted on Lady Kate Sharma.
Summer 2024 Trend: Soft Pastel Palettes
On the other end of the spectrum, we have the Bridgerton Family, who famously wear blush pinks, mint greens, Tiffany blues, and lavenders. This subtle and sweet color palette also goes hand in hand with several trending shades like “neutral pink,” “ice blue,” and the lavenders and lilacs seen throughout spring 2024 collections.
Find these colors across Bridgerton-esque clothing pieces like lace bustiers, floral-embroidered skirts, and bow-tied slip dresses. You can also spot the cool-toned colorways on many summer accessories, like the pleated bow-adorned clutch that we could see Daphne, Eloise, or Francesca holding today.
Summer 2024 Trend: Puff-Sleeve & Milkmaid Dresses
Nearly every character in the series dons the same Regency-era dress silhouette — a square or squoval neckline with cap or puff sleeves, and an empire waist that leads to a floor-length skirt. While you may not have a ball to attend this summer that calls for such extravagant dresses, you can implement the style in more subtle and casual ways.
Milkmaid dresses, for instance, are a current spring 2024 dress trend that we see gaining popularity into the hotter months. Their signature square necklines, bow fastenings, puff sleeves, and smocked or boned bodices are similar to those worn in the series. You could also slip into any elegant puff-sleeve dress or Bridgerton-inspired nap dress. And rather than heavy taffetas and floral brocades, opt for breezy linen or cotton styles in floral prints.
Summer 2024 Trend: Maxi & Full Skirts
Unless you’re trying to channel Queen Charlotte or Lady Danbury through full ballgown skirts, you can keep your cool (literally) in less voluminous (read: less intimidating) styles. Full skirts are defining 2024 according to the runways, so you can currently find several maxi skirts in summer-appropriate poplins and linens.
Take a note from 2023 and try a dramatic bubble skirt or up the volume with billowy A-line silhouettes and flowy tiered styles. Prefer something more subtle? Try a body-skimming maxi skirt in a fanciful floral print.
Summer 2024 Trend: Coquette Chokers
With coquette-style chokers having a moment, accessories are one of the easiest — and the most fun! — ways to dress like a Bridgerton character.
The characters frequently wear ornate necklaces with intricate designs, gemstones, and pearls. And, while we’re sure these family heirlooms cost a fortune, you can cart up equally statement-worthy chokers for far more affordable prices. Pair your necklace with one of the whimsical milkmaid dresses above for summer soireés or a coquette swimsuit to lounge poolside.
Summer 2024 Trend: Bows & Rosette Jewelry
2024’s cutest trend, bows, aren’t going anywhere anytime soon, and the Bridgerton family agrees. Whether bows dangled from the characters’ headpieces or were tied around the neck, they made their much-appreciated appearances this season. You can find tons of ribbon- and bow-adorned jewelry pieces this season, but one of the most classic ways you can wear a bow is by tying it into your hair or pinning it to your dress, blouse, or summer blazer.
Beyond appearing on dresses, flowers found their way onto jewelry in the form of rosette pieces, including statement earrings and wrap-around chokers.
Summer 2024 Trend: Reticule Purses & Blossom Bags
The accessory possibilities don’t end there! As you build your Bridgerton-inspired wardrobe, you’ll want to pick out a purse (or two!) to complete your outfits. Opt for a modern take on the reticule purse, a pouch-like style fastened by a drawstring and featuring a long wristlet strap, for the evening.
Or, in keeping with the 2024 handbag trend of “blossom bags,” cart up a purse that’s either in the shape of a flower, features 3-D floral appliques, or comes in a bold floral print. But if you already have your favorite summer bag, consider going for a flower bag charm to hook on and sprout from it.
Summer 2024 Trend: Mesh Ballet Flats & Stocking Socks
Shoes are rarely seen peeking from under gowns in Bridgerton but we can assume they're wearing extremely uncomfortable heels. So we think if these high-society ladies were brought into the current century, they’d prefer slipping into a pair of trendy mesh ballet flats instead. The unique shoe trend has a feminine playfulness to it and can be just as dressy as a day heel.
Mesh socks are likewise trending, as are stocking socks as seen at Australian Fashion Week. This is yet another summer-friendly way to reinterpret Bridgerton style for modern times. Opt for frilly mesh socks that feature bows, pearls, or floral appliques for a whimsical touch to cap off your look.
Mesh socks are likewise trending, as are stocking socks as seen at Australian Fashion Week. This is yet another summer-friendly way to reinterpret Bridgerton style for modern times. Opt for frilly mesh socks that feature bows, pearls, or floral appliques for a whimsical touch to cap off your look.