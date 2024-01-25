The leading factor for what’s next in the trend cycle usually derives from a craving for newness that contrasts with what was previously popular. With that in mind, expect to see a turn to the antithesis of hot pink: blue. From Mediterranean sea-inspired teal to midnight blue as a modern update to navy, these shades will certainly make a case to be trend-driven additions to your closet. In response to 2023’s penchant for primary colors, 2024 will also bring us off-kilter, in-between colors like apricot and citron and spice-inspired orange-red shades.