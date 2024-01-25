ADVERTISEMENT
Color Trends To Brighten Up Your Wardrobe In 2024

Kendall Becker
Last Updated January 25, 2024, 5:28 PM
In terms of fashion, 2023 was a color-filled year. Hot pink spread like internet wildfire thanks to the buzz around the Barbie movie, and the February runways sparked an infatuation with cherry red, which solidified itself as the color of the season via the phenomena of red tights and socks this past fall. While we’ve only just entered 2024, there are already clues to what color trends we can expect to dominate in the year to come. 
The leading factor for what’s next in the trend cycle usually derives from a craving for newness that contrasts with what was previously popular. With that in mind, expect to see a turn to the antithesis of hot pink: blue. From Mediterranean sea-inspired teal to midnight blue as a modern update to navy, these shades will certainly make a case to be trend-driven additions to your closet. In response to 2023’s penchant for primary colors, 2024 will also bring us off-kilter, in-between colors like apricot and citron and spice-inspired orange-red shades. 
So, next time you’re deciding between another neutral top or trying out a new hue, consider these seven color trends that are forecasted to take over in 2024.

2024 Color Trend: Orange Dreamsicle

Photo: Raoul Gatchalian/Anna Sui.
This sweet orange shade falls at the cornerstone of vibrant and soft. It fulfills a sense of freshness and self-expression without feeling over the top — plus, it’s arguably seasonless. Color O declared it as Apricot Crush while Pantone named it Peach Fuzz; regardless of what you want to call it, this dreamy sorbet-like orange has solidified itself as the color to watch for the year ahead thanks to designer runways like Anna Sui and Roksanda. 
Show Me Your Mumu
Jasmine Halter Midi Dress
$178.00
Show Me Your Mumu
Farm Rio x Anthropologie
Paisley Pullover Sweater
$158.00
Anthropologie
Artesands
De Lhortus Hayes D- & Dd-cup One-piece Swi...
$169.95
Nordstrom

2024 Color Trend: Citron Zest 

Photo: Courtesy of LaPointe.
The spring/summer 2024 runways introduced this zesty hue per the collections of LaPointe, Alejandra Alonso Rojas, and Elisabetta Franchi. While this color may not be for everyday wear, the electric chartreuse works well for special occasions, or as a color pop (we love a bright handbag) within a more neutral look. 
Acne Studios
Wrap Satin Maxi Dress
$378.00$540.00
mytheresa
Kate Spade
Sam Icon Small Convertible Crossbody
$197.00$298.00
Kate Spade
Rails
Kimia Top
$98.00$138.00
Rails

2024 Color Trend: Cream de la Crème

Photo: Courtesy of Brandon Maxwell.
It can’t be all color and no neutrals, right? To ground the brighter hues in the year ahead, we’re looking toward a warm-toned cream — think of this one as a latte with a bit too much oat milk added in. This shade is sure to be a perfect pairing to any outfit year-round, as it looks just as good in a linen skirt as it does in a faux fur coat. 
Larroudé
Gloria Linen & Leather Sandals
$315.00
Intermix
Mango
Detachable Wool Coat With Fur-effect Collar
$299.99
Mango
Showpo
Vance Maxi Skirt
$49.95
Showpo

2024 Color Trend: Tropical Teal 

Photo: Filippo Fior/Ulla Johnson.
There were hints of teal on the spring 2024 runways before it became the defining color of the pre-fall 2024 collections, as confirmed by influential labels like Valentino, Carolina Herrera, Ulla Johnson, and Chanel. It acts as the perfect transitional shade, bringing the sun-kissed ethos of summer days on the Mediterranean into the deeper hues of blue and green for fall. Try this out in a swimsuit, breezy maxi dress, or even a chic leather bag. 
Agolde
Vivian Strap
$168.00$348.00
FWRD
Oseree
Lumière O-gem Cutout Maxi Dress
$240.00$400.00
mytheresa
Bottega Veneta
Padded Cassette Bag
$4500.00
FWRD

2024 Color Trend: Neutral Pink

Photo: Courtesy of Aknvas.
While still in the same color family, this muted shade of pink feels like the perfect rebuttal to all things Barbie (and on-trend for the “girl trends” movement). This year’s must-have pink falls upon neutral ground — it’s seasonless and unisex, ensuring that it can act as a foundation for just about anything, any time. Opt for this hue in a plush knit or as a new neutral option in footwear and handbags. 
Tony Bianco
Shae Mule
$160.00
Revolve
Reformation
Bailey Knit Top
$118.00
Reformation
Eloquii
Heart Button Sweater Dress
$65.97$109.95
Eloquii

2024 Color Trend: Negroni Red

Photo: Giovanni Giannoni/WWD/Getty Images.
While cherry red may have ruled 2023, a deeper negroni shade is ready to take over as the must-have red in the coming months. This spiced, orange-hued red is rich and works just as well in a form-fitting dress for sunset on your next vacation or as an alternative to black for leather pants or handbags in the colder month.
Rumored
Sweet Talker Maxi Dress
$148.00
Rumored
Staud
Tommy Beaded Bag
$250.00
Staud
L'Agence
Ruth High Rise Straight
$320.00
Revolve

2024 Color Trend: Midnight Blue

Image: Courtesy of Max Mara.
Move aside navy, midnight blue is ready to steal the spotlight. Similar to the tried-and-true neutral, 2024’s version of navy ups the color’s saturation and dimension. While the difference may be subtle, luxury houses like Max Mara, Gucci, and Khaite are already on board with this update through the use of suiting, knitwear, and even accessories in this almost-but-not-quite indigo hue.
Sézane
Milo Classic Bag
$475.00
Sézane
Steve Madden
Freya Navy Leather Square Toe Boots
$109.99$139.95
Steve Madden
J. Crew
New Heritage Rollneck™ Sweater
$87.99$98.00
J. Crew

