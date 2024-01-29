ADVERTISEMENT
Colour Trends To Brighten Up Your Wardrobe In 2024

Kendall Becker, Bree Grant
Last Updated 29January,2024, 4:33 am
In terms of fashion, 2023 was a colour-filled year. Hot pink spread like internet wildfire thanks to the buzz around the Barbie movie, and the February runways sparked an infatuation with cherry red, which solidified itself as the colour of the season via the phenomena of red tights and socks throughout the winter months overseas. While we’ve only just entered 2024, there are already clues as to what colour trends we can expect to dominate in the year to come. 
The leading factor for what’s next in the trend cycle usually derives from a craving for newness that contrasts with what was previously popular. With that in mind, expect to see a turn to the antithesis of hot pink: blue. From Mediterranean sea-inspired teal to midnight blue as a modern update to navy, these shades will certainly make a case to be trend-driven additions to your closet. In response to 2023’s penchant for primary colours, 2024 will also bring us off-kilter, in-between colours like apricot and citron and spice-inspired orange-red shades. 
So, next time you’re deciding between another neutral top or trying out a new hue, consider these seven colour trends that are forecasted to take over in 2024.

2024 Colour Trend: Orange Dreamsicle

Photo: Raoul Gatchalian/Anna Sui.
This sweet orange shade falls at the cornerstone of vibrant and soft. It fulfils a sense of freshness and self-expression without feeling over the top — plus, it’s arguably seasonless. Colour O declared it as Apricot Crush while Pantone named it Peach Fuzz; regardless of what you want to call it, this dreamy sorbet-like orange has solidified itself as the colour to watch for the year ahead thanks to designer runways like Anna Sui and Roksanda. 
Artesands
De L'hortus Chagall One Piece
$174.96
Swimwear Galore
Sir The Label
Armel Bias Maxi Dress
$290.00$560.00
Sir The Label
KING CSILLA
Token Embroidered Shirt
$280.00
The Iconic

2024 Colour Trend: Citron Zest 

Photo: Courtesy of LaPointe.
The spring/summer 2024 runways introduced this zesty hue per the collections of LaPointe, Alejandra Alonso Rojas, and Elisabetta Franchi. While this colour may not be for everyday wear, the electric chartreuse works well for special occasions, or as a colour pop (we love a bright handbag) within a more neutral look. 
House of Harlow 1960 x Revolve
Marquesa Fringe Mini Dress
$206.57$366.11
Revolve
Cult Gaia
Paloma Marbled Acrylic Clutch
$621.00
Net-A-Porter
Suboo
Nicky Asymmetric Sleeve Maxi Dress
$143.60$359.00
The Iconic

2024 Colour Trend: Cream de la Crème

Photo: Courtesy of Brandon Maxwell.
It can’t be all colour and no neutrals, right? To ground the brighter hues in the year ahead, we’re looking toward a warm-toned cream — think of this one as a latte with a bit too much oat milk added in. This shade is sure to be a perfect pairing to any outfit year-round, as it looks just as good in a mini dress as it does in ballet flats
Self Portrait
Cutout Embellished Bouclé Mini Dress
$862.57
Net-A-Porter
aeydē
Miri Leather Ballet Flats
$551.00
Net-A-Porter
LoveShackFancy
Ileana Top
$597.83
Net-A-Porter

2024 Colour Trend: Tropical Teal 

Photo: Filippo Fior/Ulla Johnson.
There were hints of teal on the spring 2024 runways before it became the defining colour of the pre-fall 2024 collections, as confirmed by influential labels like Valentino, Carolina Herrera, Ulla Johnson, and Chanel. It acts as the perfect transitional shade, bringing the sun-kissed ethos of summer days on the Mediterranean into the deeper hues of blue and green for fall. Try this out in a swimsuit, comfy wide-leg pants, or even a chic handbag. 
Loewe
Paseo Leather Shoulder Bag
$3400.00
Matches Fashion
Oseree
Lumière Asymmetric Swimsuit
$334.00$380.00
Far Fetch
Agolde
Vivian Strap
$282.14$584.43
Revolve

2024 Colour Trend: Neutral Pink

Photo: Courtesy of Aknvas.
While still in the same colour family, this muted shade of pink feels like the perfect rebuttal to all things Barbie (and on-trend for the “girl trends” movement). This year’s must-have pink falls upon neutral ground — it’s seasonless and unisex, ensuring that it can act as a foundation for just about anything, any time. Opt for this hue in a plush knit or as a new neutral option in footwear and handbags. 
Fayt
Bianca Midi Skirt
$89.00
Fayt
Golden Goose
Superstar Glittered Distressed Leather Sne...
$900.00
Net-A-Porter
Ganni
Banner Envelope Clutch Bag
$421.00
Far Fetch

2024 Colour Trend: Negroni Red

Photo: Giovanni Giannoni/WWD/Getty Images.
While cherry red may have ruled 2023, a deeper negroni shade is ready to take over as the must-have red in the coming months. This spiced, orange-hued red is rich and works just as well in a form-fitting dress for sunset on your next vacation or as an alternative to black for matching linen sets or handbags in the colder months.
Commonry
The Linen Short Sleeve Tunic Top
$149.95
Commonry
Gucci
Marmont 2.0
$4430.00
Net-A-Porter
AERE
Organic Cotton Cross Halter Midi Dress
$160.00
The Iconic

2024 Colour Trend: Midnight Blue

Image: Courtesy of Max Mara.
Move aside navy, midnight blue is ready to steal the spotlight. Similar to the tried-and-true neutral, 2024’s version of navy ups the colour’s saturation and dimension. While the difference may be subtle, luxury houses like Max Mara, Gucci, and Khaite are already on board with this update through the use of suits, knitwear, and even accessories in this almost-but-not-quite indigo hue.
Adidas
Handball Spezial Suede Sneakers
$159.00
Net-A-Porter
Commonry
The Silky Print Pant
$199.95
Commonry
Dissh
Alfred Indigo Denim Mini Dress
$169.99
Dissh
