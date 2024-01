In terms of fashion, 2023 was a colour-filled year. Hot pink spread like internet wildfire thanks to the buzz around the Barbie movie , and the February runways sparked an infatuation with cherry red, which solidified itself as the colour of the season via the phenomena of red tights and socks throughout the winter months overseas. While we’ve only just entered 2024, there are already clues as to what colour trends we can expect to dominate in the year to come.