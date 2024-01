Red really is the colour of desire this season thanks to a number of standout looks by Valentino. The fashion house that was responsible for making Barbie Pink a thing way before the movie hit screens is now endorsing a new shade for autumn. And if that’s not reason enough to get behind all things love- and cherry-coloured, perhaps the fact that industry heavyweights like Jacquemus, Stella McCartney, Lanvin, Loewe, and Prada are all on board will do the trick. The list goes on.