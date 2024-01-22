There’s something innately romantic about putting on that cosy autumn knitwear as the leaves begin to change colour. Add to that a visible hint of skin, and you’ve got yourself a look that’s anything but boring. Everyone from Rejina Pyo and Zimmerman to Victoria Beckham, Ralph Lauren, and Balmain is showing extra love to off-the-shoulder ensembles this autumn in the form of floor-grazing frocks, structured tops, and, of course, classic knit jumpers.