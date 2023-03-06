Story from Fashion
Levi's end card

These Paris Fashion Week Street Style Trends Are French Girl-Approved

Kendall Becker
Photos: Getty Images.
When it comes to Paris Fashion Week, the street style from the French capital often provides as much outfit inspiration as the runways. And all for good reason — the Parisian style set never fails to show up with a certain je nais se quoi, expertly balancing an on-trend ensemble with an air of effortlessness. See: worn-in leather, elevated iterations of denim, and other 2023 fashion trends that appeared over the course of the last 10 days.
While the outfits may not be as unexpected as in London, the looks of Paris Fashion Week are undoubtedly noteworthy as a masterclass in the art of casual-yet-chic dressing. Since the week closes the Fall/Winter 2023 season, showgoers are often picking and choosing the most accessible runway trends seen earlier in the month to try their hand at six months early. For example, the shades of gray and punk sensibility from the New York runways are showing up through monochromatic looks, silver jewelry, and an affinity for leather while statement bags courtesy of London have become a hit on the streets, too, whether that be through a pop of color or oversized silhouette. 
Advertisement
And, no need to leave the trend trials solely to the PFW attendees, these street style trends are ready to shop –– no matter where in the world you may be. 
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy or click on something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.

Worn-in Leather

Photo: Edward Berthelot/Getty Images.
Ever since It girl label Khaite’s bomber jacket took over last year, the infatuation with vintage-feeling outerwear has been on the rise. Whether it’s actually from decades past or recently purchased, the idea of worn-in leather is making its way from the runways to day-to-day in an array of washed colorations for a perfectly undone look.
Zara
Double Faced Jacket
$129.00
Zara
Nasty Gal
Plus Distressed Faux Leather Trench
$67.60$169.00
Nasty Gal
Lucky Brand
Leather Bomber Jacket
$269.40
Lucky Brand

Cool Gray

Photo: Edward Berthelot/Getty Images.
Gray is making its case as the neutral hue to watch for the Fall/Winter 2023 season –– just ask 16Arlington, Bottega Veneta, and Dion Lee. Showgoers are in agreement as a palette of cool grays became one of the must-wear colors on the streets of Paris.
Daily Practice by Anthropologie
Textured Column Sweater Dress
$49.95$128.00
Anthropologie
Remain Birger Christensen
Kulia Ribbed-knit Cardigan
$160.00
Net-A-Porter
Venus
Sweater Collar Wrap Coat
$84.99$99.00
Venus

Colorful Accessories

Photo: Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images.
This season’s must-know styling cue? Head-to-toe neutrals with the perfect pop of color. You can just about shop the rainbow this season when it comes to the accessories market, so have your pick at your favorite shade and you’re ready to ace the aesthetic. 
Longchamp
Le Pliage Club Tote
$125.00
Nordstrom
Schutz
Shalla Heel
$118.00
Revolve
Ted Baker
Twisted Handle Mini Crossbody Bag
$195.00
Ted Baker

Multicolored Knits

Photo: Edward Berthelot/Getty Images.
Last winter’s runways brought space dye back into our winter wardrobe rotations, and fashion insiders have solidified that multicolor knits are here to stay. A brightly hued pattern pops on a chunky knit and works just as well in a lighter-weight iteration that’s equipped to bring you into the warmer months. 
Advertisement
Farm Rio
Multicolored Yarn Sweater
$200.00$250.00
Farm Rio
Eloquii
Elements Cardigan Sweater Dress With Tie
$32.00
Eloquii
MISA Los Angeles
Luca Skirt
$222.00$246.00
Revolve

Silver Jewelry

Photo: Christian Vierig/Getty Images.
Silver metallics are garnering attention on the runways –– and it’s certainly having an influence on our jewelry choices, too. Prepare to expertly accessorize next season’s silver looks with jewelry pairings that are fit for the job.
Monica Vinader
Nura Cross Over Ring
$115.00
Monica Vinader
Jenny Bird
Chunky Doune Hoops
$118.00
Jenny Bird
AGMES
Small Sculpted Heart Pendant
$250.00
AGMES

Cobalt Blue

Photo: Christian Vierig/Getty Images.
While red may just be the “new pink,” shades of blue are a close second. Attendees tried their hand at the emerging hue through maxi dresses, knitwear, and statement-making accessories. This color is sure to be a winner no matter the season. 
Reiss
Alicia Rib-knit Buttoned Top
$225.00
Saks Fifth Avenue
Naked Wolfe
Jazz Electric Blue Heels
$300.00
Naked Wolfe
Song of Style
Francine Midi Dress
$148.00
Revolve
Advertisement

More from Street Style

R29 Original Series

Advertisement