The Street Style At Cecilie Bahnsen Featured The Brand’s Signature Pieces Made “Their Own”

The voluminous skirt. The big sleeves. The textured fabric. The pretty pastel hue. Of course, at this point, the beloved Danish brand has a much broader product offering. (It’s now in its second season collaborating with North Face, for one.) But these dresses have become its calling card, worn by people across the globe with flats, heels, boots, or sneakers (from its ongoing collection with Asics or not), over T-shirts and trousers or under moto jackets.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
“I like being surprised by how people style it and make it their own,” Bahnsen told Refinery29 backstage after her Fall/Winter 2025 show during Paris Fashion Week. “That’s when it really comes to life.”
How people wear the clothes, she said, is the inspiration pushing the work. It’s her North Star, the fuel that keeps the creativity going. And there’s no better place to see the true expanse of the Cecilie Bahnsen universe than outside of the brand’s fashion shows, where friends and fans — from countries ranging from Denmark and France to Singapore and Japan — gather in their finest poofy wares.
As Bahnsen describes the fan base: “They’re feminine and confident. They have fun dressing up and enjoy it. They also have a true sisterhood with their friends — it’s true community.” With that in mind, we had some of the attendees share what keeps them coming back to the brand.
“I love brown. I made a whole look with chocolate brown tones with pink. I bought the same dress in white and a pink puffy dress. I really like the silhouettes, the shapes with the frills, and the materials. She always does really nice textiles. You put [on] one thing and it really stands out. It can be really special.” — Nao Koyabu
“This is old — five or six years old. It never goes out of style, which is what I love about Cecilie Bahnsen. [It’s] timeless. Girly, but cute. I like that the shapes are not tight. It doesn’t have to be a tight silhouette for you to look girly. I think that’s important, because I’ve always been a bit of a tomboy.” — Stephanie Er
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
“I’ve been following Cecilie Bahnsen since I began working in fashion… I’ve known them and been working with them for many years. They’re very original. They’re very bold in the way they work. You should have that when you’re a designer, to be thinking forward.
"I like to layer. That’s my thing. I don’t show that much skin due to my religion, so I always put some layers on. I love to have jeans or baggy pants under my Cecilie Bahnsen dress. I got married a few months ago, and I wore two different Cecilie Bahsen dresses. It was a dream come true, because I really have a strong connection to Cecilie. I really like the big contrast between the more cute, more feminine with the more cool, masculine things. Cecilie Bahnsen gives me space to do that strong contrast and also allows me to play with fashion.” — Fatimah Gabriella
“I picked this because, every time I come to Cecilie Bahnsen’s show, I wear black. Today, I was like, ‘I have to change a bit and wear something shiny.’ I’ve been following the brand since 2019. Since then, I’ve been invited to the show and always enjoyed it. I love the huge dress and the oversized layers. The fact that I can put a huge dress on top of pants makes me happy. [I like] looks that take up space. I see myself, which is why I love the brand.” — Jessi Regina
“I love Cecilie’s clothes and I love her volume. I’m running around today, so I specifically wanted to wear something that was a bit narrower. I chose a pencil skirt that just had volume on the top and that I could put a sweater over. I’ve been following [the brand] from the beginning, when I was a market editor. I’ve always felt a connection to her — when I first met her, I felt like I really understood what she was doing. I love the way she plays with sweetness, but it doesn’t feel too saccharine. I really like her volume in white because I do a lot of black tights and black shoes. I like that dichotomy.” — Becky Malinsky
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
“Cecilie Bahnsen dressed me. The skirt is Cecilie, the top is Cecilie, my stylist pulled the bag, an Oura ring because I like tracking my steps, Dr. Martens Buzz shoes, and Free People scrunchie. If I had ended up staying with my boyfriend… I would have chosen to get married in a Cecilie Bahnsen dress. So, I decided to go for a dark-colored Cecilie Bahnsen dress, as opposed to white, because I’m subverting that and taking my power back.” — Nimay Ndolo
“I’ve always loved Cecilie Bahnsen’s dresses. I’ve been following [the brand] for a long time. It’s very poetic and very romantic. At the same time, as a woman, you love to feel powerful and cute. I love that she can do that. It’s my first show. I’m a big fan — I was dreaming of having the peplum top. This is my first Cecilie Bahnsen piece. The fit is perfect. I’m going to buy more.” — Marie Gaguech
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT