The Street Style At Cecilie Bahnsen Featured The Brand’s Signature Pieces Made “Their Own”

“I love Cecilie’s clothes and I love her volume. I’m running around today, so I specifically wanted to wear something that was a bit narrower. I chose a pencil skirt that just had volume on the top and that I could put a sweater over. I’ve been following [the brand] from the beginning, when I was a market editor. I’ve always felt a connection to her — when I first met her, I felt like I really understood what she was doing. I love the way she plays with sweetness, but it doesn’t feel too saccharine. I really like her volume in white because I do a lot of black tights and black shoes. I like that dichotomy.” — Becky Malinsky