Latina Sneakerheads Build Community & Confidence Through Kicks

I grew up on the border of Ridgewood, Queens, and Bushwick, Brooklyn. Footwear was one of the first decisions that the youth around me could make for themselves and one of the earliest forms of self-care. Sneakers are and always have been an initial access point for deciding how you want to be seen in the world. That’s an important choice for all young people and people of all ages to make for themselves. When you decide to take care of yourself and value yourself, you can move with confidence, which is necessary to get by in a city like New York.