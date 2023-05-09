Immigration Cost Me My Inner Child

"For my father and so many migrants, coming to the U.S. comes at the expense of their inner child, who held so many dreams, so much magic, and so much hope for the future. Often, that inner child had to be sacrificed to ensure the rest of them survived."
"I'm trying to heal my relationship with my city and my country as I'm healing my inner child. When I'm in Tijuana, the anxiety comes back. It's like my body knows I went through a lot of traumas in my city."
"I wish I would have had more support. I wish it would have been different. That's a really hard thing to desire because it feels like it's invalidating all the work your parents did. It's hard to look back on it and think my inner child would've definitely benefited from something different."
"As an adult thinking back on my childhood, I feel sorry for myself because I ended up putting so much weight on my shoulders. ... I do wish some things could’ve been different because now, as an adult, it has translated into different parts of my life, like developing stress and not being able to process some emotions and memories."
"I'm finally healing and bringing that inner child back to life. My first baby, who was born last September, is part of that, connecting with my childhood again and trying not to be so serious."