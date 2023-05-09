Immigration Cost Me My Inner Child

Part of the reason I paint a lot of interiors is because my life was spent indoors. As a child and as a teen, I was very limited in my ability to go outside. I kind of tend to have the domestic as this space that's like home, but it's also kind of constraining. With my memories, my inner child, and my inner teen in my work, it's ultimately an attempt to feel seen. But it’s also an attempt to explore what all this meant and to reflect on what it was like to be indoors so much. I always felt very detached from existence. My memories are of thoughts; they're not of activities, actions, or experiences. I always felt this detachment from myself. I lived in my brain.