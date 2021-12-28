Latinas Are Leading the Great Resignation—Here’s Why

When my three-year contract ended, I should have taken a break. Instead, I put pressure on myself to get back to work and locked down my next gig. At this new clinic, there weren’t weekend shifts, but I was just as busy. It was a fast-paced environment, and the short period of time I had with patients made me nervous. There might be a kid with cancer, or another serious ailment, and I was worried that I was going to miss it because things were moving so fast. There was so much pressure to get the patients in and out. Within two months, I was exhausted—again.

