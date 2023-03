Diane Guerrero Nurtures Her Inner Child While Playing Adelita

Despite the challenges, Guerrero has been able to try new things. Most of us were introduced to Guerrero in 2013 when she played Maritza Ramos, one of Litchfield Penitentiary's hotties on Orange Is the New Black, or a year later when she tapped into the role of the dependable Lina Santillan on Jane the Virgin. After these hit series, Guerrero became an author, publishing the memoir " In the Country We Love: My Family Divided " in 2016 and the children’s book " My Family Divided ” in 2018; both explore themes of immigration and deportation . Guerrero, who has become a strong advocate for immigration reform, has also dabbled in podcasting through Hello Sunshine's show How It Is and, more recently, debuted her musical talents while providing the voice of Isabela Madrigal in the Academy Award-winning Disney animated film Encanto