There is a moment when Felix is teasing Abuela, encouraging her to dance and join the party, the exact type of interaction I’ve witnessed or even had with my own abuela [grandmother]. Something about the fun banter in Spanglish that felt so intimate and recognisable. Not to mention the fact that I’ve been told by no less than four people since the film’s release that my curly hair and closed-mouth smile makes me look like Mirabel, and that my mother looks like Julieta — it's finally happened folks, I saw myself represented in a Disney film!