TikTok Is The New Disney Channel — & Some Creators Aren’t Welcome

As Erin Frankenberry noted on Medium in 2014, from the early Mickey Mouse Club days to now, there are two common signs that a young actor’s career is rising in the Disney star ecosystem: 1. They star in a Disney movie, and 2. They release a saccharine single. In 2009, Gomez starred in Wizards of Waverly Place: The Movie, the film based on her already popular show, Wizards of Waverly Place. During her tenure on the show, Gomez recorded the show’s theme song, and later “Cruella De Vil” and “Fly to Your Heart,” which Disney included in two subsequent film soundtracks and promoted widely as her star train continued to pick up steam. Other young actors, like Miley Cyrus and Demi Lovato, were already aspiring musicians when they joined the Disney family, but we were also subjected to stars like Dylan and Cole Sprouse. The Suite Life of Zack and Cody twins had no musical aspirations to speak of, but were still made to lip-sync in the Disney Channel music video “ A Dream is a Wish Your Heart Makes .” The expectation is simple: If you’re young and famous, you sing; vocal talent optional.