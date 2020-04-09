I’m trying not to consume any panic-inducing media, like post-apocalyptic shows/movies, or anything that would keep my mind reeling. I have also been trying to avoid excessive amounts of time on social media. Browsing for long periods of time can be unhealthy. One can easily fall into the trap of fixating on perfectly angled, lit, and edited selfies. Self image and body image is a huge problem, especially in my generation, and I feel social media can sometimes exacerbate that unhealthy mindset.