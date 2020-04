I’m still doing school. We have online classes , which I enjoy, but I really miss seeing my friends and teachers. I’ve been spending a lot of time outside, enjoying the spring weather and admiring nature since I’ve been cooped up during the winter months. I’ve also been painting a bit, reading, and doing some fun editing with my film photography alongside experimenting with new ideas. I am trying not to get too anxious about the virus, knowing that staying home and away from others will keep me, my family, and others safe. I do worry about a lot of other people, including my extended family, friends. I’ve gotten to spend a lot more time with my family. I FaceTime with my friends and my boyfriend almost everyday to keep in touch with them.