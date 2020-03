How Women In Hollywood Are Dealing With Their Sets Being Shut Down

2020 was supposed to be a banner year for women in Hollywood . Five of the biggest and most highly-anticipated blockbusters of the year — Cathy Yan’s Birds of Prey , Niki Caro’s Mulan, Cate Shoreland’s Black Widow , Patty Jenkins’ Wonder Woman 1984 and Chloe Zhao’s The Eternals — were directed by women. And though Birds of Prey is now available on VOD, Mulan Wonder Woman 1984 , and Black Widow’s theatrical releases have been postponed, while the fate of The Eternals remains up in the air. And those are just the big studio releases. With festivals like South by Southwest and Tribeca Film Festival cancelled until further notice, it’s hard to even estimate how many indie women filmmakers are struggling to get their work seen. SXSW did hand out its usual prizes, but the majority of films went home without distributors, their main purpose in going to the festival.