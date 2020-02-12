“That was something that I really wanted to tease out of the script: This suspicion towards one another. That's unfortunately the system that we were born and bred into. It's [been] so nice to see that get dismantled in recent years, but also I think we have to be realistic and acknowledge that most of our lives, there was that one spot. There's just so much institutionalized competition, and that was a story that I wanted to tell. But it doesn't also have to be this kumbaya moment. It can be what it is, which is they are suspicious, they had to work together, and through them working together, through them fighting together, that's when they start to like each other. But even then, they don't always have to get along.”