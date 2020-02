Joker Isn’t In Birds Of Prey. Get Over It.

But there’s more to the rift between the two movies than visuals. Joker is a story about a white man who feels he’s been left behind . As Arthur Fleck, Joaquin Phoenix’s quiet strangeness belies an inner rage at a world that he sees owing him more than what it’s dealt out. In other words, Arthur is the underdog of the Joker universe. For him, betrayal is everywhere, in every aspect of his life: He’s part of the city’s poor underclass, oppressed by rich tycoons like Thomas Wayne, father of Bruce. He's a son who has been abused and lied to by his mother his entire life. He’s a loyal fan betrayed by his icon, talk show host Murray Franklin (Robert De Niro). He’s a patient who has been let down by the system.. He’s a man who has been rejected by the woman he’d like to date. Even strangers, like a woman on the bus who won’t let him goof around with her child, are out to get him. The comedy club audience witnessing his pitiful attempt at stand-up is brutal. Director Todd Philipps frames Arthur as a symbol for the downtrodden, disenfranchised, and powerless people of Gotham.