Harley Quinn Loses Her Mind But Not Her Iconic Look In Birds Of Prey Poster

The emancipation of Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn is almost here. A poster for new DC Comics movie Birds of Prey just hit Instagram, teasing more of what we can expect from a film all about the women of the super villain world.
The new poster for Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) features a starry-eyed Harley Quinn, rocking blonde hair with colorful pigtails. In front of her — wearing angel wings — are tiny versions of the rest of the Birds of Prey cast. Though it’s a little tough to identify these people based on the photo alone, the people featured in the Harley poster seemingly include Black Canary (Jurnee Smollett-Bell), Huntress (Mary Elizabeth Winstead), Victor Zsasz (Chris Messina), Cassandra Cain (Ella Jay Basco), Black Mask (Ewan McGregor), and Renee Montoya (Rosie Perez).
Why, exactly, Harley is seeing them as tiny birds in front of her face is unclear, but given that Harley is hardly the most stable of super villains, it makes sense she might see some sort of a strange hallucination of her friends and enemies.
As for what the movie is about, it might just be the most surreal breakup movie of our time. (Sorry, Midsommar.) Harley Quinn is no longer working with her “puddin’,” aka the Joker (Jared Leto) and previously released behind-the-scenes photos from Birds of Prey suggest that she’s even crossing him out of her tattoos. Fortunately, with a bad relationship behind her, Harley Quinn is ready to turn over a new leaf. With Batman (Ben Affleck) MIA, Harley Quinn gets her girl gang together to rescue Cassandra Cain from crime lord Black Mask. (Cassandra eventually becomes Batgirl, though it's not clear if this will be explored in Birds of Prey.)
Robbie’s Harley Quinn will also appear in the upcoming film The Suicide Squad — a star-studded follow-up to 2016’s Suicide Squad. (Remember how Final Destination named one of its sequels The Final Destination? It’s like that, but makes even less sense.)
With Harley Quinn and her crime-making/crime-stopping friends, who even needs the Joker?
