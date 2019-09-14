The Suicide Squad Cast Includes Most Of Hollywood — Minus These Two Stars

Fans of the supervillain comic group Suicide Squad may have welcomed the first film adaptation because of the sheer scope of the cast. For the second film, it looks like even more is better, as far as the DC Universe is concerned.
James Gunn, director of the The Suicide Squad, the anticipated sequel to the 2016 film Suicide Squad, revealed an extremely star-studded cast on Twitter. Since Gunn’s previous project was Guardians of the Galaxy, the director has some experience handling vast amounts of on-screen talent.
“Don’t get too attached,” wrote Gunn in the tweet announcing the cast.
Don’t get too attached. #TheSuicideSquad pic.twitter.com/uITPhrDzz2— James Gunn (@JamesGunn) September 13, 2019
But some savvy fans may have noticed that original cast members Jared Leto and Will Smith are mysteriously missing.
Does that mean that there is indeed lingering negotiations for Leto as the Joker and Smith as Deadshot? Or, might there be in trouble in paradise given another Joker has joined the DC Universe in the form of Joaquin Phoenix? Since the film has been pitched as more of a reboot than a direct sequel, Gunn certainly has free reign to recast some of the characters from the 2016 version.
Fans will have to wait for confirmation on that. In the meantime, they can look forward to newcomers to the Suicide Squad in the form of Pete Davidson, John Cena, Taika Waititi, Idris Elba, Nathan Fillion, David Dastmalchian, Sean Gunn, Daniela Melchior, Joaquín Cosío, Flula Borg, Mayling Ng, Storm Reid, Steve Agee, Alice Braga, Peter Capaldi, Juan Diego Botto, Julio Ruiz, Tinashe Kajese, Jennifer Holland, and Michael Rooker.
While most of the new cast didn’t comment too much on the casting announcement, Brightburn actress Holland shared heartfelt excitement on Instagram.
“Am I dreaming?? I must be dreaming!! What a list to be included on. Gotta be honest, peed in my pants a little when I saw this. And the script is soooo good. So excited. I’m rambling. Humbled. Grateful,” wrote Holland.
Honestly, how does anyone keep track of all those famous faces? At first glance, there’s both acting royalty such as Capaldi, Elba, and the young and fresh talent of Reid and Davidson, but there also seems to be friends Gunn made during his Marvel days, like Waititi — and of course his brother, Sean.
Though Leto and Smith have yet to confirm, there’s still plenty of time, as The Suicide Squad is not due for release in theaters until August 6, 2021
