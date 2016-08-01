Suicide Squad is probably the most highly anticipated movie of the summer. But if you aren't a comic-book fan, chances are you have no idea why.



Maybe you've surmised the general plot thanks to the trailers, though they haven't been entirely forthcoming with information. Here's what you probably have worked out already: The bad guys are fighting crime — for an unknown reason — but they're still not the good guys. Oh, and Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn seems likely to walk away with the whole movie.



But there's a lot more to know. If your friends are movie buffs or DC fans or just comic-lovers, you might feel a little left out heading to the theater. Don't worry, we've got you covered. Click ahead for an explainer on everything you need to know about the Suicide Squad before the movie.



Warning: Mild comic-related spoilers ahead!