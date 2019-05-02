Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Ally Hickson
TV Shows
Where Are Your Favorite Stars From
The Bachelorette
Now?
Ally Hickson
May 2, 2019
Music
The BEST Dance Songs Of All Time
Ally Hickson
May 2, 2019
Music
Why Aren't These Women In The Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame?
Ally Hickson
Mar 30, 2019
Movies
What Ever Happened To The Stars Of
Love Actually
?
It's that time of year: The holidays are here. Along with good tidings and cheer comes a list of must-haves. On that list — for most people — is a
by
Ally Hickson
Entertainment
Heidi Klum's Most Memorable Halloween Costumes
Halloween is still several weeks away, but you can bet that Heidi Klum's costume is well underway. The supermodel and TV personality would sooner vote for
by
Elena Nicolaou
TV Shows
Riverdale
Season 2, Episode 18 Recap: "A Night To Remember"
Musical episodes are usually last-ditch efforts for TV shows to change things up when the show's gone stale after several seasons of repetitive plot
by
Ally Hickson
TV Shows
Riverdale
Season 2, Episode 16 Recap: "Primary Colors"
Last week's Riverdale was all about twists, turns, and reveals. This week, not so much. Instead, the episode focused on toxic family ties and finally set
by
Ally Hickson
TV Shows
Riverdale
Season 2, Episode 14 Recap: "The Hills Have Eyes"
It’s been a while since we last saw Riverdale, but the town is just as twisted as you remember. The show is finally putting some time into storylines
by
Ally Hickson
Work & Money
The Athlete: Toni Harris
At 21 years old, Antoinette “Toni” Harris has already made history. She’s the first woman to receive a scholarship to play a non-kicker position on
by
Ally Hickson
TV Shows
Riverdale
Season 2, Episode 12 Recap: "The Wicked & The ...
Last week’s Riverdale was about a statue. This week, it was about Veronica and our central quartet making choices that cost them their innocence, in
by
Ally Hickson
TV Shows
Riverdale
Season 2, Episode 10 Recap: "The Blackboard Ju...
Riverdale took a breather after we discovered the identity of the Black Hood killer. Or should we say "alleged identity" because who really believes it
by
Ally Hickson
Pop Culture
Is Beyoncé REALLY The Queen Of The Illuminati & Other Conspiracy ...
You've heard of the Beygency, right? It's the subject of a hilarious Saturday Night Live parody mocking an all-seeing organization that will come for you
by
Ally Hickson
TV Shows
Riverdale
Season 2, Episode 9 Recap: "Silent Night, Dead...
The past two episodes have prepared us for this mid-season finale, putting all the pieces in place for a fast paced thrill ride that will have to hold us
by
Ally Hickson
TV Shows
Riverdale
Season 2, Episode 7 Recap: "Tales From The Dar...
Tonight’s episode of Riverdale was different, starting with the opening. A modulated voice reads white text scrolling across our black screens,
by
Ally Hickson
Weddings
These Stars Were The BEST Bridesmaids & Bridesmen
Sure, you've read all about the best celebrity weddings. And there's always coverage of the best celebrity wedding dresses. But where's the praise for
by
Ally Hickson
TV Shows
Riverdale
Season 2, Episode 5 Recap: "When A Stranger Ca...
If you’re a Bughead fan, this week’s Riverdale was hard to watch. The couple — and the show’s central quartet — are growing farther apart, as
by
Ally Hickson
Pop Culture
This Is The Best
Stranger Things
Costume You Will See
Update (October 27, 2017, 1 p.m.): Stranger Things season 2 premiered on Netflix today, and we've been watching it nonstop. We also can't get this amazing
by
Ally Hickson
TV Shows
Riverdale
Season 2, Episode 3 Recap: "The Watcher In The...
Let’s be honest: last week's Riverdale felt a little dull. Sure, the kids saved Pop’s Diner, but not much else happened. This week, we finally got
by
Ally Hickson
TV Shows
Why Won't
Riverdale
Let Josie & The Pussycats Have ...
Riverdale has a problem. No, it's not the serial killer on the loose. It's bigger than that, and has been ongoing since season one — but it struck me
by
Ally Hickson
Pop Culture
Riverdale
Season 2 Premiere Recap: "A Kiss Before Dying"
If you recall, the Riverdale finale ended with our teens solving a murder mystery. The gang is ready to get on with their humdrum lives, but as luck would
by
Ally Hickson
US News
Barack Obama & Joe Biden's Unforgettable Bromance, In 10 Iconic I...
Today is President Obama's 56th birthday. Former Vice President Joe Biden tweeted, "Your service has been a great gift to the country, and your friendship
by
Ally Hickson
TV Shows
Here Are The Shows You Need To Watch Now That
Pretty Little L...
With Pretty Little Liars officially done for good, you're probably asking yourself one question: What the hell am I going to watch now? PLL fans have
by
Ally Hickson
Music
15 Songs with Signature Dance Moves (& How To Do Them)
Confession: When I was a kid, one of my favorite things to do was copy dance routines from music videos. I'm not talking about "Lean Back" swaying, I'm
by
Ally Hickson
Eating Disorders
Why Do We Never Talk About This One
Lizzie McGuire
Episode?
Tell me the truth: Did you watch Lizzie McGuire when you were growing up? Did you know the theme song? Did you laugh at her animated alter ego? Did you
by
Ally Hickson
Pop Culture
Where Are They Now: 15 Of Your Favorite Celebs From 15 Years Ago
Let's take a moment to go back. All the way back to the early 2000s. It was a simpler time, when flared jeans still ruled supreme and glitter was
by
Ally Hickson
Culture
These Memes Of Joe Biden Plotting White House Pranks Are Gold
Do you know what America needs after the last week? A good laugh. The good news is that Twitter is already making light of the situation. One Twitter user
by
Ally Hickson
Movies
The "Home Alone" Cast — 26 Years Later
Christmas just ain't Christmas without Macaulay Culkin. Back in 1990, a little holiday movie known as Home Alone was released. We all know what
by
Ally Hickson
Hair
15 Protective Hairstyles Celebs Love — & How To DIY Them
If there's one thing every person with curly or textured hair knows, it's this: Winter can be hell for your tresses. Whether it's cold air and windy
by
Ally Hickson
Music
20 Songs The Internet NEEDED To Learn This Year
If there's one thing everyone can relate to it's this: not knowing the lyrics to their favorite song. Or even worse, not understanding what those lyrics
by
Ally Hickson
Celebrity Style
Irina Shayk's (Maybe) Engagement Ring Looks Just Like Kate Middle...
It's fair to say that the Duchess of Cambridge's style inspires us all. And when we say "all," we're not just talking about normal people. We're also
by
Ally Hickson
More Stories
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted