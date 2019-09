Look, if you were trying to find a queen to enslave the world, Beyoncé would be a fantastic choice! Who wouldn't follow Beyoncé down into the gates of hell? Or wear leather and lace corsets because she says it's okay? EVERYONE would do it.Unfortunately, most of this evidence can be explained away.First, hand signs don't necessarily mean demonic alliance. It's probably Beyoncé paying homage to Jay Z and Roc-A-Fella Records. That's why she, Jay, and Kanye (the holy trinity of Illuminati) use it all the time. Maybe Jay Z picked the symbol because he's in the Illuminati? Or more likely, he chose it because it's supposed to represent a diamond and it's a very cool hand sign. It is and he was right — that's why every celebrity does it Maybe Beyoncé is possessed by Sasha Fierce. If so, great demon name! Throwing a million 666 okay signs your way in support. But why would she go around telling people about it? Isn't the Illuminati supposed to be a secret?It's more likely that Sasha Fierce is a persona, which is highly common among performers, who assume a role that matches the music they sing on stage. Sure, it's a little crazy, but no one said that creative people were totally normal.Lastly, Beyoncé is at the center of every conspiracy theory . Why?"There have always been questions and conspiracies about the structure and nature of power by African-Americans, and naturally, those questions have made their way into hip-hop," Marc Lamont Hill once told Philadelphia Weekly . "Powerless people tend to try and make sense of their circumstance in different ways."He added: "Any time people have a large chunk of power, it’s reasonable and natural to believe they didn’t get it fairly.”But guess what you guys? Beyoncé's been in dancing and signing in stilettos since she was 16 years old. She didn't get "Bootylicious" in the dictionary on luck alone. It was hard work and a LOT of Sasha Fierceness.