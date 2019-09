How much control does the Illuminati have? So much that it's gotten away with murder! Allegedly. According to conspiracy theorists, the Illuminati has killed every major figure and icon you can think of — from Abraham Lincoln to Michael Jackson.In the case of Michael Jackson, Illuminati conspiracy theorists say the signs were EVERYWHERE , especially in the symbols from his music videos. Theorists believe that as Jackson grew more famous and more autonomous, the Illuminati was just not having it! The final nail in his coffin? When he bought the ATV publishing catalogue back in 1984. That purchase gave Jackson the publishing rights to most hit songs by the Beatles, Little Richard, and others.As Kanye said, "No one man should have all that POWER." And apparently, the Illuminati felt the same way. So it slowly destroyed his reputation and his career. Then, it killed him.The most damning piece of evidence? His own son saying this in court about Jackson : "After he got off the phone, he would cry. He would say, 'They're going to kill me, they're going to kill me.'"There are even reports that his daughter, Paris, is next on the Illuminati hit list and sending secret messages about the organisation. The trajectory is the same for basically every icon on the above list: become super powerful, start to do good or think for themselves, the Illuminati straight up hate that, so it kills you. Also, because of Illuminati numerology, celebrity deaths always come in groups of three. So that solves that riddle.