As you now well know, 100 days into his presidency, Trump is known for making erratic hand gestures during his speech. Don’t write these off as New Yorker mannerisms so quickly, though., Shane, is sure that his hand contortions are actually signals for the Illuminati. Trump frequently uses the same V-Shaped hand signal, which is long associated with Devil worshippers.Illuminati conspiracists have long read between the lines of American politics. The same conspiracists who claim that Kennedy’s assassination was caused by the Illuminati are sure to claim that Trump is tied to the group, too. In fact, in 2016, Trump was sued by Janis and Gregory Kaighn for his alleged connection with covert dictatorships that run the world. T: “Donald Trump is ineligible to run for president because he is plainly a member of the New World Order.” The Kaigns think that Trump has been communicating with a secret conspiracy that has existed since the Roosevelts, and hand signals are only physical manifestation of his involvement.