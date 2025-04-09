Cardi B’s Claims Against Offset Reveal How Women Are Harassed Even After Ending Toxic Relationships

"Even with Cardi’s net worth rumored to be well over $80 million, this is an example of how fame, money, and success don’t insulate you from being in an abusive relationship."
"You can feel unsafe in your home or in your mansion if you're living with someone who's abusive and has threatened to harm you in specific, detailed ways."
"The real intent is to isolate and to slowly chip away at the self-esteem of the other person and to put them in a situation where they fear for their safety."
"In Latine communities, for instance, it is often taught that jealousy, isolation, and control are signs of a loving partner. But Reyes notes that these harmful behaviors could actually be evidence of abuse."