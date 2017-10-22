Cardi B Posted That She’s Single On Instagram & Immediately Took It Back

In the span of about six hours, hip-hop artist Cardi B broke up and got back together with her boyfriend, Offset, over Instagram. In those few hours between Instagram Story posts, fans were left wondering whether true love exists.
The Billboard Hot 100 chart-topper didn't mince words as she posted a gif to her Instagram story last night with the caption, "Single." It is unclear what the reason was for the breakup; however, for the next eight hours, it looked like Cardi B and Migos member Offset were through.
Fans were shocked by the news and took to Twitter to exercise their grief.
Cardi B and offset broke up?— Half a tostada (@Cispanic) October 22, 2017
Love is fake
Death is the only promise
y’all yesterday: THAT OFFSET N CARDI B LOVE???????— ooky spooky jo⚰️? (@jojotaughtyou) October 22, 2017
y’all today: pic.twitter.com/hwuw1fdSsu
cardi b and offset breaking up has nothing to do with my life, yet i’m giving up on love forever— j o j o ? (@cloutboyjojo) October 22, 2017
But wait, what is that? Another Instagram story post? The next morning, Cardi B appears to have had a change of heart writing, "So listen babes, I exaggerated a lil bit earlier cause I was really upset and the Bronx girl in me always have to go to the extreme. I came to my senses now. I'm sorry...waffle house on me?"
With fans thoroughly invested in their reunion, Offset responded in the only way that seemed appropriate: through his Instagram story. Two hours after Cardi B recanted her single status, the Migos member shared a photo of her with his own caption.
In a collective sigh of relief, fans flooded Twitter with a restored faith in love.
It’s okay y’all Cardi B and Offset are back together? pic.twitter.com/WzI26f15xO— C? (@chelllseyyy) October 22, 2017
Everything is all good no more worries ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ #CardiB #Offset pic.twitter.com/j9mXvqfN3g— TKZL (@tokazalo) October 22, 2017
Cardi B shot to the top of the charts with her song, "Bodak Yellow" in August becoming the first female rapper to take the number one spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in nearly 10 years. The last was Lauryn Hill with “Doo Wop (That Thing)” in 1998.
So it looks like Cardi B and Offset are back together, fans can now go back to believing in love, and there might be reunion waffles in the near future.
