The Best British Shows You Should Be Watching

The British are coming — and you're de-freaking-lighted.
Tell us if this sounds familiar: Sunday nights are reserved not for football or the latest Game of Thrones or Homeland or whatever show everyone else is obsessed with at the time. That's the night you settle down for Masterpiece with a mug of tea and a stack of cookies you've taken to calling biscuits.
Your Netflix history reveals not repeat viewings of Stranger Things or Orange is the New Black, but rather Black Mirror and The Crown binge-watches. You've also considered sending a gift basket to the genius there who created the nifty section devoted to British TV shows.
You not only know who Nicola Walker and Olivia Colman are — you can name half a dozen of their respective IMDB credits. Idris Elba isn't Stringer Bell; he's DCI John Luther. Benedict Cumberbatch isn't Dr. Strange; he's Sherlock Holmes. And Dame Maggie Smith is a fucking rock star.
We hear you. To help you on your quest, we've rounded up the British shows, old and new, that have invaded our TV screens. If anyone asks, that's why we speak like Madonna now.