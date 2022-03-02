British television is known for its utterly thought-provoking, witty and unique screenplays that make for some of the most addictive viewing.
Whether it's a comedy, romance or crime series, UK shows tend to deviate from the mainstream humour and drama produced in Hollywood, and with typically fewer episodes per season, it makes marathons all the more bingeable.
What this means is that we can hook ourselves into an absorbing plotline without having to worry about filler episodes that don't move the story along, get lost in worlds without disjointed episodes that snap us back to reality, and finally enjoy what the British do best, make us laugh and cry while showing us the human condition without the Hollywood effects.
From laughing hysterically at shows like The IT Crowd, to dancing across worlds (and time) in Doctor Who, or gasping at the reveal of a season-long murder investigation in Broadchurch, here are the best British TV shows to binge.