Who Has Left Love Island Australia 2025?
Love Island Australia is heating up, with a new group of singles getting to know each other in Mallorca, Spain. With bombshells on their way to join the villa, nobody's spot is safe. While it's early days, two Love Island Australia contestants have already been sent packing. The first episode featured five women and five men entering the villa: model Lacey Butlin, plumber Yana Marks, model Bailey McGarrell, hair salon owner Isabel Vella, dermal therapist Sharn O'Brien, salesman Cooper Benson, marketing specialist Ross Weightman, footballer Jotham Russell, Olympic swimmer Zac Cincerti and nurse Connor Deighton. Bombshells Gabby McCarthy and Mick Maio arrived shortly after to cause some chaos.
As usual, host Sophie Monk has been overseeing the chaos in the villa, and is on hand to offer advice on the way. If you're struggling to remember what's happened so far, we're keeping track of everybody who has been eliminated from Love Island Australia 2025.
Who has left the Love Island Australia 2025 villa?
Zac Cincerti and Bailey McGarrell
Zac Cincerti and Bailey McGarrell hit it off as soon as they met on Love Island Australia, and coupled up during their first day in Mallorca. However, after Bailey revealed she didn't want to have children, Zac no longer wanted to pursue a relationship. While Bailey tried to tempt Sharn away from Ross, he was unsuccessful. Bailey also had chemistry with Mick, but he ended up getting closer to Yana.
In a Love Island Australia twist, Zac and Bailey were voted off by their fellow contestants at the recoupling ceremony. Once bombshells Gabby and Mick chose their partners, the remaining women voted off Zac, while the remaining men voted off Bailey.
Considering it's only Week 1 in the villa, there's bound to be plenty more drama to come, including partner swaps and backstabbing. We'll keep updating this with the latest as new episodes drop.
New episodes of Love Island Australia are available to stream Monday to Thursday at 6 pm AEDT on 9Now.
